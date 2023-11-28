SOMMSATION, THE WINE EXPERIENCE COMPANY WILL CELEBRATE "LIQUID ART" AT SCOPE ART SHOW DURING MIAMI ART WEEK 2023

Over the 6-days of events, Sommsation will highlight an experience of "Liquid Art" that celebrates the iconic bond between "Art and Wine" and the craft of winemaking, tasting, and buying.

MIAMI, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sommsation, a state-of-the-art wine experience platform, and online marketplace, announces its return to Miami Art Week (the leading international art fair in Miami Beach) as the official Wine Experience sponsor of SCOPE Art Show 2023. The partnership is the perfect pairing of art and innovation with Sommsation serving as a tech platform connecting consumers with top independent artisan wineries and world-class sommeliers. At the same time, SCOPE Art Show has been a pathbreaking art show and platform for experiential innovation and discovery within the ultra-contemporary art market for over 20 years. For 2023, Sommsation will fully activate at all events and experiences at SCOPE Art Show, located on the sands of Miami Beach amidst the iconic architecture of Ocean Drive and 8th Street from December 5 – 10, 2023.

Over the 6-days of events, Sommsation will highlight an experience of "Liquid Art" that celebrates the iconic bond between "Art and Wine" and the craft of winemaking, tasting, and buying. Attendees can explore sommelier picked selections of artisan wines from top independent wineries, including vintages from Flâneur, Sleight of Hand, McBride Sisters wine company, and others while exploring 110 diverse exhibitors from more than 27 countries.

In addition, Sommsation will host live wine tastings with Sommsation's expert sommeliers at their custom Liquid Art exhibit located at the entrance of the New Contemporary Atrium and South Beach Lounge.

From a virtual standpoint, here, guests can also engage with on-site touchscreen kiosks to experience interactive tasting guides and wine-buying recommendations. As part of their engagement experience, guests can also get a head-start on their holiday shopping by taking advantage of Sommsation's newly launched virtual gift-giving concierge service, allowing attendees to shop and send an exquisite collection of elegant and sophisticated wine gifts from acclaimed independent wineries to delight even the most discerning oenophile.

In addition to wine sets, attendees can purchase a wide range of virtual, in-person, or hybrid sommelier-led "wine-tasting experiences" in their homes or any location, all elegantly led by one of their 30+ world-class sommeliers. Each tasting experience gift includes tasting notes and the origins of the winery and wines, chilling, and food pairing recommendations, and the option for a personalized gift message…. … the perfect gift from and for any art gallery and wine enthusiast. Lastly, select VIP invitees will also be invited to a special gifting experience featuring a range of wine tools and wine shipments.

"Strategically, Art and Wine have always paired as the perfect sophisticated experience, and as a Wine Experience company, it just makes sense for us to be front and center with SCOPE Art Show during Miami Art Week and reach the 100,000 plus attendees all looking to grow their art and wine collections," tells Sommsation CEO, Danielle Diliberti. "Equally as important, we look forward to forging relationships with all the participating art galleries and introduce how, by a simple transaction at www.sommsation.com, galleries and art shows can receive a range of meticulously hand-selected wines, world-class sommeliers, and tasting experiences that will elevate any art gallery event."

To learn more about Sommsation or to discover the perfect gift for your clients, prospects, or anyone else on your list, please visit Sommsation's website at www.sommsation.com or follow @Sommsation.

ABOUT SOMMSATION:

Sommsation is a state-of-the-art wine experience platform and online marketplace connecting consumers with world-class sommeliers and top-tier winemakers from around the world. Artfully arranged wine tastings feature premium wines from independent wineries paired with expert insights from their team of engaging sommeliers. The marketplace provides seamless access to a wide range of exquisite wines not easily sourced or found. Sommsation's Concierge handles all the details, making it easy to experience the hidden gems of wine from anywhere. Visit www.sommsation.com

ABOUT SCOPE ART SHOW:

SCOPE ART SHOW is a pathbreaking art show providing a platform for experiential innovation and discovery within the ultra-contemporary art market. For more than 20 years, SCOPE has redefined what an art fair can be, showcasing emerging artwork from around the globe with a dynamic program of events at the intersection of culture at large, giving the show a unique relevance to global and local audiences. Located on the sands of Miami Beach amidst the iconic architecture of Ocean Drive and 8th Street, SCOPE ART SHOW presents more than 110 diverse exhibitors from more than 27 countries. SCOPE was founded by artist and entrepreneur Alexis Hubshman in 2002 and has staged over 90 presentations. For more, see here: https://SCOPE-art.com/

