Somne Launches with New Noninvasive Technology to Treat Sleep Apnea

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally nearly one billion adults aged 30 to 69 years are estimated to have obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).1 Somne, a digital health company focused on solving sleep apnea comfortably, announced it is developing a revolutionary non-invasive alternative to CPAP.

"Somne is launching with a desire to have equal focus on patient's comfort, adherence and efficacy. We're utilizing variable negative pressure technology to develop this first of its kind medical device which reduces the discomfort that has plagued mass adoption of other sub-optimal products," said Volha Hrechka, CEO of Somne. "Somne's novel Class II medical device will be an alternative to CPAP machines and other treatments, with a more comfortable fit."

"There are millions of people prescribed CPAP for treatment who are simply not using it. Left untreated, OSA can contribute to other serious health complications such as heart problems, high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, and cognitive decline," said Dr. Jerry Kram, a sleep expert, physician, and medical advisor at Somne. "Somne's device could be a game-changing, innovative approach for OSA management for sleep apnea patients worldwide. A comfortable fit from a non-intrusive device will make it easier for patients to embrace treatment."

Somne's device for sleep apnea treatment is worn around the neck and uses patented Variable Negative Pressure (vNEP) technology2 to provide therapy to patients while they sleep. The collar prototype provides gentle suction to prevent the weight of the person's soft tissue from resting on their airway as they sleep; this keeps the patient's airway open, assisting them to breathe normally and sleep comfortably.

Recent findings from an IRB-approved human trial of Somne's prototype device show high efficacy and patient comfort.

Somne continues to work on product development while starting the FDA IDE Application. The company intends to bring its product to market as soon as 2024. To learn more about Somne's sleep apnea device, visit Somne.co

About Somne

Somne is a digital health company that has created a new prototype device to comfortably treat obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The Somne neck collar prototype uses patented Variable Negative Pressure technology (vNEP) to provide a comfortable fit, better sleep, and improved health outcomes. Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, Somne is incubated at Intellectual Ventures' Invention Science Fund. To learn more, visit Somne.co

Media Contact for Somne:

Juliet Travis

Liftoff Communication

[email protected]

Benjafield, A. V., Ayas N T, Eastwood P R et al. Estimation of the global prevalence and burden of obstructive sleep apnoea: a literature-based analysis. Lancet Respir Med 2019; 7: 687-698. Hyde, R. H., Caldeira, K. C., Wood, L. W., Rivet, D. R., & Smith, M. S. (2014, September 18). Treating sleep apnea with negative pressure (9,707,121). USPTO. https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph

Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=9,707,121.PN.&OS=PN/9,707,121&RS=PN/9,707,121

SOURCE Somne

Related Links

https://www.somne.co/

