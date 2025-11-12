Somnia Anesthesia Releases 2025 Anesthesia Labor Market Study

New research reveals evolving workforce priorities and urgent staffing challenges impacting hospitals nationwide

HARRISON, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Somnia Anesthesia, a national leader in anesthesia management services, announced the release of its 2025 Anesthesia Labor Market Study, an in-depth report uncovering critical shifts in workforce trends, compensation expectations, and clinical alignment across the anesthesia profession.

Based on responses from more than 1,500 anesthesiologists, CRNAs, residents, and students, the study reveals a widening generational divide shaping provider expectations—and mounting pressures hospitals face in recruiting and retaining top talent.

Key findings include:

Culture over Compensation: While pay remains important, many providers now prioritize work-life balance, team culture, and autonomy in decision-making.





While pay remains important, many providers now prioritize work-life balance, team culture, and autonomy in decision-making. Hospital vs. ASC Preferences: Hospitals remain the preferred setting for many, but inflexible schedules and outdated staffing models are driving attrition.

"Our labor study demonstrates that physicians and nurses alike favor structure, consistency, and predictability in their schedules. This preference does not imply a diminished commitment to patient care and safety. Those who interpret it through this limited perspective will overlook many of the most skilled, dedicated and loyal clinicians," said Dr. Goldstein, Co-Founder and CMO of Somnia.

Generational Divide: New graduates are entering the workforce with different expectations—creating disconnects with established leadership and affecting long-term retention





New graduates are entering the workforce with different expectations—creating disconnects with established leadership and affecting long-term retention Turnover Trends: A significant number of respondents reported plans to switch employers or leave the clinical setting within the next two years.

"We're seeing a realignment in what matters most to anesthesia professionals," said Tina Bruno, Vice President of Recruitment at Somnia Anesthesia. "To recruit and retain today's talent, organizations must evolve alongside them—offering not just competitive compensation, but sustainable models that foster flexibility, belonging, and growth."

The full report is available on Somnia's website www.somniaanethesiaservices.com. Hospital executives and clinical leaders are encouraged to schedule a 15-minute briefing with Somnia's team to gain access and explore customized workforce solutions for their organizations.

About Somnia Anesthesia

For almost 30 years, Somnia Anesthesia has been a trusted partner to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and office-based practices nationwide, delivering high-performance anesthesia services tailored to each client's clinical, operational, and financial goals.

Media Contact:

Betsy Weissman

Director of Marketing

Somnia Anesthesia

[email protected]

(914) 637-3549

SOURCE Somnia Anesthesia