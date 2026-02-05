Somnigroup to Host Investor Day on March 4, 2026

- Executive Leadership to Discuss Strategic Vision and Growth Opportunities

DALLAS, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE: SGI, "Company" or "Somnigroup") will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at the New York Stock Exchange and via live webcast beginning at 8 a.m. ET and concluding at 12:00 p.m. ET. The event will feature presentations from executive management discussing the strategic vision for Somnigroup, growth initiatives across its business units, building blocks for multi-year financial targets, and go-forward capital allocation strategy. Management will also take questions during the live Q&A session.

Presenters will include: Scott Thompson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Bhaskar Rao, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Tom Murray, Chief Marketing Officer; Cliff Buster, Chief Executive Officer, Tempur Sealy; Hansbart Wijnand, Executive Vice President, International, Tempur Sealy; Steve Rusing, Chief Executive Officer, Mattress Firm; and Jonathan Hirst, Chief Executive Officer, Dreams.

The presentation materials and link to register for the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website at www.somnigroup.com . An archived replay will be available on the investor relations website for one year following the event. Please reach out to Investor Relations at [email protected] with any questions or to inquire about in-person attendance.

About Somnigroup

Somnigroup (NYSE: SGI) is the world's largest bedding company, dedicated to transforming how the world sleeps. With superior capabilities in design, manufacturing, distribution and retail, we deliver breakthrough sleep solutions and serve the evolving needs of consumers in more than 100 countries worldwide through our fully-owned businesses, Tempur Sealy, Mattress Firm and Dreams. Our portfolio includes the most highly recognized brands in the industry, including Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy®, Stearns & Foster®, and Sleepy's®, and our global omni-channel platform enables us to meet consumers wherever they shop, offering a personal connection and innovation to provide a unique retail experience and tailored solutions.

Somnigroup Investor Relations Contact

Aubrey Moore

Investor Relations

Somnigroup International Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Somnigroup International