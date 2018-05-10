Somnium Space Joins Virtual Reality Blockchain Alliance

As a VRBA member, Somnium Space will host a node of the High Fidelity blockchain. Somnium Space will recognize identities created in High Fidelity and JanusVR, and assets created in JanusVR or High Fidelity will be transferable to Somnium Space. Users of all three services will be able to control what information they share and how they present themselves within

each experience.

In addition to joining the VRBA, Somnium Space recently released the Oasis plugin in partnership with Admix, allowing teleportation between VR worlds.

"We're excited to join the VRBA to make travel between virtual worlds easy and enjoyable," said Artur Sychov, founder of Somnium Space. "When VR users can access their identities and assets wherever they go in the metaverse, it will make digital content more valuable and accelerate the growth of the VR industry as a whole."

"We believe virtual identity should be portable, private and completely under your control," said Philip Rosedale, CEO and founder of High Fidelity. "By storing this data on the blockchain, we can provide access to your personal data anywhere, while ensuring that you, and only you, get to decide who to share it with."

About Somnium Space

Somnium Space is an open, social and persistent VR world allowing everyone to buy land, build or import objects, easily monetize and simply have fun. Our ultimate long-term vision is to create a virtual environment which offers a rich addition to reality, packed with new and exciting possibilities. Built as a cross-platform world, Somnium Space allows people to experience one constantly expanding, seamless instance shaped by players. Combined with an in-world economy, it provides a next step towards a true metaverse experience.

About High Fidelity

High Fidelity distributes an open source, scalable platform to create 3D virtual worlds. Performers, educators, makers, entrepreneurs and brands can create and host their own social VR experiences. Visitors can take their avatar between virtual worlds with a consistent identity. High Fidelity ensures content rights and ownership with a federated digital asset registry based on blockchain, and powers an economy with its own cryptocurrency, High Fidelity Coin. Based in San Francisco, High Fidelity was founded by Philip Rosedale, creator of Second Life, and is backed by investors including Breyer Capital, GV, HTC, IDG Capital Partners, Kapor Capital, Linden Lab, True Ventures and Vulcan Capital.

