Somnus Emerges From Stealth Mode, Expands Business Operations and Team

Somnus is an all-natural hemp-derived formulation that practices Good Manufacturing Processes (GMP) from creation through packaging to ensure industry-leading quality control is consistently attained. The full product line contains hemp-derived CBN and zero THC, which makes the line legal in all 50 states, according to the 2018 Farm Bill. Additionally, they provide certified third-party testing results for each product.

"According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 80 million American adults are chronically sleep-deprived, we've created an all-natural, mind-calming formulation paired with our CBN hemp blend that is designed to promote healthy, restful sleep, which allows for a clear and focused morning," said Guillaume Plante, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Somnus. "I'm proud of the company's initial growth this year. We are currently expanding our product line and getting ready to kick our e-commerce footprint into overdrive while we continue to increase our presence in the national brick and mortar market."

Somnus product collection is currently available in 60ml and 30ml tincture dropper bottles and 30-count gummy and capsules .

About Cannabinol (CBN):

CBN is a cannabinoid that derives from the breakdown of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) molecules. It occurs naturally in the plant as it ages and is exposed to oxygen converting THC to CBN. The CBN compound does not offer a psychoactive response like THC.

About SOMNUS

Based in Vail, Colorado, Somnus is a leading CBN wellness company and the creator of premium and reliable hemp-derived all-natural products. Their mission is to promote a healthy, deep, restful sleep without creating that morning hangover feeling. Somnus is determined to no longer take NO-SLEEP for an answer while respecting the importance of a healthy mind and body. For more information or to purchase products, please visit https://somnus.com/ .

Media Contact:

Sarah Thorson

Ripple Communications for Somnus

609-234-8531

SOURCE Somnus

Related Links

https://www.somnus.com

