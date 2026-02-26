SOMO Launches "Supply Line," National Platform Expanding Commissary-Level Savings to Military Families Nationwide

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOMO, the mission driven holding company who owns bBIG Communications and is focused on improving quality of life for America's military families, today announced the launch of Supply Line, a national e-commerce and fulfillment platform designed to expand access to commissary-level savings beyond traditional on-base locations.

Through its MyMilitaryInsider ecosystem and a nationwide network of veteran-owned third-party logistics providers, Supply Line enables manufacturers to offer military-discounted products directly to verified military households, with secure ordering and doorstep delivery nationwide.

Approximately 8.3 million individuals are eligible for commissary benefits, yet only a fraction regularly utilize them due to geographic, time, and access limitations. Supply Line expands access to active-duty service members, Guard, Reserve, veterans, retirees, and military families, regardless of proximity to an installation, while maintaining pricing integrity aligned with military discount standards.

"Supply Line removes legacy barriers that have limited access to critical affordability benefits," said Matthew Smith, CEO and Chairman of SOMO. "This platform strengthens military readiness by improving access to essential goods, lowering household costs, and supporting the families who serve alongside our warfighters."

Beyond affordability, the initiative creates meaningful economic opportunities within the military community by prioritizing partnerships with veteran-owned logistics providers and supporting military spouse employment across regional fulfillment centers.

Supply Line will operate on a cost-recovery model designed to maximize value for both military families and participating manufacturers, while reinvesting in affordability benefits, expanded access, and long-term platform sustainability. Supply Line is backed by SOMO's broader portfolio of military-focused businesses dedicated to improving affordability, strengthening economic resilience, and supporting those who serve.

SOMO is a military-founded holding company dedicated to serving military members, veterans, and their families through mission-driven businesses focused on affordability, access, and economic opportunity.

