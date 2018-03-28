SOMO Living Reorganizes And Announces New Companies To Develop, Build And Manage Communities

Brad Baker oversees and manages the company's investment holdings as well as the individual companies, with Connie Codding sharing ownership. "The reorganization allows us to focus on developing innovative built environments and enhancing our culture of fostering high quality live-work communities," said Brad Baker, CEO. "At this time, it's also very important to recognize our legacy and thank our families and employees, as well as Codding Enterprises for their dedication and rich history of serving our community."

SOMO's largest holding is SOMO Village, located on 200-acres in Rohnert Park, California. The vision of SOMO Village is to be a leading example of a thriving community in Sonoma County and the United States. The mixed-use community is reusing 600,000 square feet of existing buildings and has plans for 1721 residential units. The commercial community currently enjoys a 97% occupancy rate. It most recently welcomed Keysight Technologies after the devastating October 2017 Northern California Wildfires affected their Santa Rosa campus.

"I'm absolutely delighted with the reorganization," Connie Codding said. "This is a great opportunity for my granddaughters Lisa and Lois Codding, as well as my son Brad Baker. My late husband, Hugh, would be delighted with their work to continue his legacy."

About SOMO Village

SOMO Village is different. A home and work lifestyle focused on health, happiness and high quality living. The community is being developed consistent with One Planet Living Principles and has been certified at the highest Platinum level by the U.S. Green Building Council's Leadership for Energy and Environmental Design for Neighborhood Development (LEED-ND). Located in Rohnert Park, California. More at: http://www.somovillage.com

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT

Brad Baker, CEO

SOMO Village

707-795-3550

brad@somoliving.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/somo-living-reorganizes-and-announces-new-companies-to-develop-build-and-manage-communities-300620690.html

SOURCE SOMO Village

Related Links

http://www.somovillage.com

