SOMO Village Ribbon-Cutting Marks Residential Development Milestone

Join Us to Commemorate the First Phase of Home Building.

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOMO Village celebrates a pivotal milestone as home building begins for this visionary mixed-use community.

The SOMO Village Ribbon-cutting will take place on Thursday, September 14, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at 1400 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park, CA 94928.

This special event marks the introduction of the residential component at SOMO Village. Having successfully completed Phase 1 of the infrastructure, we are ready to begin building the first 148 homes. The approved development plan for 1750 residential units encompasses single-family homes, condominiums, cottages, and apartments. Get a copy of the Project Brief here.

"With the addition of new homes, our dream of creating a vibrant mixed-use and diverse community is being fulfilled," says Brad Baker/Founder & CEO SOMO Village. "We are thrilled to start this new chapter and showcase the result of years of hard work and dedication."

Join us for the Open House beginning at 4:00 pm with music, food, and refreshments as you explore our award-winning development. The 5:30 pm Ribbon-cutting ceremony features esteemed speakers and dignitaries, including Brad Baker, Founder and CEO of SOMO Village. After the Ribbon-cutting Open House and Ceremony, stay for the SOMO Concert from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm featuring Steel Pulse, Common Kings, and special guest Iam Tongi, the Season 21 American Idol winner. Concert tickets available here.

This event is open to the public, local businesses, partners, stakeholders, and prospective residents to join the celebration. For more information and to RSVP, please visit SOMO Village Ribbon-cutting or contact [email protected].

About SOMO Village

SOMO Village spans 200 acres in the foothills of Sonoma Mountain in Rohnert Park, California.

The mixed-use development aims to cultivate a thriving community by fostering a healthy and sustainable way of life. With 1750 residential units ranging from single-family homes to cottages, condos and apartments, the development promises to offer diverse housing options for individuals and families. SOMO Village also features 600,000 square feet of an innovative business hub with a wellness focused coworking space. Complementing this community is an array of thoughtfully curated amenities, including a community farm, concert and event venue, brewery, day care, Waldorf-inspired high school, and more.

Selected as the first One Planet Living Community in North America, SOMO Village has adopted the ten-principle framework covering social, environmental, and economic sustainability aspects. The project is certified by the U.S. Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design for Neighborhood Development (LEED-ND) and the development has also received the Governor's Environmental and Economic Leadership Award (GEELA).

SOMO Village - A community built for better living

More about SOMO Village here. More about the Ribbon-Cutting here.

Contact:

1400 VALLEY HOUSE DRIVE suite 240

ROHNERT PARK, CA 94928

[email protected]

SOURCE SOMO Village