Somos and First Orion Deliver End-to-End Call Authentication to Eliminate Spoofing and Restore Trust in Voice Communications

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a leading global provider of telecom registry management and fraud mitigation solutions, today announced a new collaboration with First Orion to deliver the industry's most advanced, standards-based call authentication solution.

The combined approach brings together Somos' RealBrand™, a trusted number management solution with real-time call authentication, and First Orion's branding solution to deliver a seamless, end-to-end approach to restoring trust in voice communications. At the foundation, Somos enables enterprises to establish and manage verified right to use (RTU) for telephone numbers, creating a cryptographically verifiable baseline of trust. Building on this identity anchor, First Orion dynamically authenticates each call and applies accurate, enterprise-approved branding in real time with spoof protection.

Delivered through an industry-leading managed SaaS and hybrid-deployable model that starts with the enterprise, this integrated solution ensures that every call is validated at the source, securely transmitted and confidently presented to the recipient. In doing so, it stops spoofing, elevates brand trust and empowers enterprises to take control of their voice communications.

"Voice remains one of the most powerful ways for businesses to connect with customers, but illegal spoofing and mislabeling have eroded confidence in answering the phone," said Jaime Zetterstrom, VP of Product Management at Somos. "With RealBrand establishing RTU at the phone number level and First Orion verifying every call in real time, we are helping restore trust in the voice channel by ensuring only authenticated calls reach the customer."

Through this collaboration, businesses can:

Establish centralized control of their phone numbers with a single platform that provides enriched data intelligence and RTU certification from Somos.





Authenticate every call in real time with branding and spoof protection through First Orion, protecting against illegal spoofing and enabling a trusted caller experience.





Strengthen engagement and brand reputation by ensuring calls are delivered as intended, free from fraud risk and presented with accurate branding once right to use is established.

"This collaboration creates a powerful standard for trusted communications across the ecosystem," said Jeff Stalnaker, President and Chief Financial Officer at First Orion. "Somos' role in enabling enterprises with verified RTU ensures our authentication technology can deliver the strongest possible protections, including accurate branding that restores customer confidence in answering the phone."

These solutions are available to enterprises and service providers across all major U.S. carriers and can be integrated via APIs or user-friendly interfaces for flexible deployment.

For more information, visit www.somos.com/realbrand and https://firstorion.com.

About Somos, Inc.

As the world becomes more interconnected, Somos enables brands, consumers, and communities to communicate in an environment of greater trust and convenience. Somos is a global, trusted source of phone number administration, routing data, identity verification and identity management services for the telecommunications ecosystem. As the trusted administrator of the North American Numbering Plan (NANPA), Toll-Free Numbering (TFNA), and the Reassigned Numbers Database (RND), Somos supports over 1,400 service providers in North America and manages over 7 billion phone numbers to enable seamless communications between enterprises and consumers.

XConnect, a Somos company, extends the reach of Somos' solutions to a global audience through its portfolio of trusted phone number intelligent solutions, covering hundreds of different datasets to serve the global voice and message ecosystems.

Through their global portfolio of products and services and a collaborative approach in everything they do, Somos helps ensure trust in an increasingly digital world.

To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.

About First Orion

As a market leader in branded communication solutions, First Orion elevates the phone call experience for businesses, carriers, and consumers. First Orion offers a comprehensive suite of solutions to improve customer engagement, enhance security and transparency, and provide actionable insights. In addition to branded calling, First Orion empowers businesses with advanced analytics to optimize call programs, real-time fraud detection to protect their customers, and other innovative solutions that enable enterprises to provide trust and transparency at scale.

First Orion is a valued partner to Fortune 500 companies and is integrated into the largest U.S. mobile carriers.

For more information, visit firstorion.com

