EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. and ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., an industry expert in connected asset services, identity management and fraud prevention, and Simetric, Inc., the foremost IoT connectivity and edge device lifecycle management platform, are excited to announce their strategic partnership. Enhanced security postures are paramount in the complex world of distributed networking. Simetric's real-time audit and discovery of active devices establishes a workflow that will be enriched by incorporating SomosID™ for additional device-level insights like current firmware and known device vulnerabilities.

Somos and Simetric Announces Strategic Partnership to Strengthen IoT Connectivity and Enhance Identity Management and Fraud Prevention Solutions

The collaboration will empower customers, partners and government agencies to tailor real-time security postures to alleviate cyber vulnerabilities and excessive operational penalties. As a platform, Simetric will be able to make this enriched offer directly to customers or through integrations into managed services from MNOs or asset management solutions like ServiceNow. IoT device security is becoming more tailored to the productivity of the unique devices deployed.

Simetric is the leading IoT cross-carrier SaaS platform trusted by thousands of companies globally, with deployment sizes ranging from tens of thousands to millions of devices. The solution addresses the complexity that arises in managing IoT and edge projects across a global fabric of carriers, networks and service providers with a cloud service that integrates over 250 carrier platforms and thousands of APIs into a single intuitive and actionable pane of glass.

SomosID gives enterprises a detailed view of their deployed IoT assets, including all device, network and application identity attributes as well as verification of certification of those devices. SomosID also maintains detailed hardware and software bill of materials information, combined with detailed SBOM analysis and continuous vulnerability notifications to give customers a current state and security posture of all their IoT assets.

SomosID's device identity, certification and vulnerability intelligence integrate seamlessly with Simetric's platform to add transparency into an enterprise's IoT device attributes to streamline device support and security troubleshooting.

"Somos is proud to partner with Simetric to enhance its best-in-class device lifecycle management capabilities, improving transparency in device identity, components and vulnerabilities. This will help their customers quickly triage technical and security issues while getting ahead of new compliance requirements posed by the global IoT cybersecurity regulations, including the Cyber Resilience Act in Europe and regulations by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S.," states Sri Ramachandran, SVP & Chief Technology Officer at Somos. "SomosID is more than just a solution — it's a transformative approach to IoT security, redefining how we safeguard connected devices.

"The partnership between Simetric and Somos exemplifies how cellular connectivity data can drive high-value service offerings. By leveraging cellular connectivity information, we are able to understand device-level information and firmware requirements leading to advancing security vulnerability detection, making networks more resilient and adaptive to emerging threats," said Allen Boone, CEO and Co-Founder at Simetric.

To learn more about how SomosID and Simetric help communication providers, device management companies and enterprises better secure their connected devices, visit www.somos.com/iot.

About Somos, Inc.

Somos is a global, trusted source of telecom industry data, identity verification, and identity management services, including the trusted administration of the North American Numbering Plan (NANPA), Toll-Free Numbering (TFNA), and the Reassigned Numbers Database (RND), SomosID for IoT, and a host of other global telecommunications intelligence. Somos supports over 1,400 service providers globally and manages over 7 billion North American phone numbers to enable seamless and secure communications.

As the world becomes more interconnected, Somos enables enterprises to interact in an environment of greater trust and security. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.

About Simetric

Simetric is the leading IoT cross-carrier SaaS platform, trusted by companies globally, managing device deployments ranging from thousands to millions of IoT devices. Simetric's solution orchestrates and addresses the complexity inherent in managing IoT and edge projects across a global fabric of carriers, networks, and service providers. This is achieved through a cloud service that integrates over 250 carrier platforms and thousands of APIs into a single, intuitive, and actionable single pane of glass. Simetric's orchestration capabilities are designed to handle the intricacies of global IoT, allowing businesses to deploy, monitor, and optimize their IoT assets across diverse environments effortlessly. By investing in innovation and leveraging novel, patented approaches, Simetric empowers large-scale IoT users to experience a powerful and integrated global IoT solution, enabling unparalleled visibility, control, and operational efficiency. For more details, visit www.simetric.com.

SOURCE Somos, Inc.