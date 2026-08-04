Somos Appoints Twilio Telecom Trust Leader Melissa Blassingame to Advisory Board

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a leading global provider of telephone number and identity information services, today announced the appointment of Melissa Blassingame, telecommunications trust and policy leader at Twilio, to its Advisory Board. Her appointment underscores Somos' continued focus on driving industry collaboration and strengthening fraud prevention initiatives across the telecom ecosystem.

Melissa Blassingame

Ms. Blassingame brings nearly 20 years of telecommunications leadership experience to her role at Twilio, where she leads a team of telecom subject matter experts focused on solving complex industry challenges and advancing trusted communications. She has played a key role in strengthening industry trust initiatives, including helping secure Twilio's signing privileges and direct numbering access following implementation of the STIR/SHAKEN framework.

"Trusted communications require strong industry alignment, continuous innovation and a shared commitment to accountability," said Ms. Blassingame. "Somos plays an important role in bringing the industry together to advance those efforts. I'm excited to join the Advisory Board and contribute my experience in authentication, policy and fraud prevention to help strengthen confidence across the communications ecosystem."

The Somos Advisory Board is comprised of respected industry leaders from organizations including Sinch, Google, Salesforce, Verizon, Bandwidth, Vonage and ID.me. With the addition of Ms. Blassingame, the Advisory Board continues its commitment to driving innovation, strengthening industry collaboration and advancing trusted communications.

"Melissa brings exactly the kind of expertise the industry needs as communications trust continues to evolve," said Michelle Larsen, Chief Customer and Growth Officer at Somos. "Her extensive experience in telecom policy, authentication frameworks and fraud mitigation, combined with her ability to build consensus across stakeholders, will be invaluable as we work with the industry to address emerging challenges and strengthen trust in communications."

"It is truly our privilege to welcome Melissa to the Somos Advisory Board," said Gina Perini, Chair of the Board & CEO of Somos. "Her appointment reflects our commitment to bringing together the industry's most respected leaders to help shape the future of trusted communications. Melissa's perspective will further strengthen the Advisory Board's ability to guide strategic initiatives that advance security, innovation and collaboration across the ecosystem."

About Somos, Inc.

Somos is restoring trust in the world's communications.

As a global leader in phone number administration and intelligence services, Somos strengthens a secure, reliable communications ecosystem spanning voice, messaging and the rapidly expanding connected devices landscape. The company serves as the trusted administrator of the North American Numbering Plan (NANPA), Toll-Free Numbering Administration (TFNA) and the Reassigned Numbers Database (RND), supporting more than 1,400 service providers and managing over 7 billion phone numbers across North America. Building on its foundational role in numbering administration, Somos delivers global commercial capabilities — including XConnect's intelligent phone number data portfolio — that help enterprises protect their brands, verify identity, optimize routing and power trusted customer communications worldwide.

Learn more at www.somos.com.

SOURCE Somos, Inc.