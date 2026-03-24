Somos Awarded Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America for the Second Year in a Row

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a leading global provider of telecom registry management and data solutions, today announced it has been awarded the 2026 Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health, the highest recognition for U.S. employers committed to creating mentally healthy workplaces. The Bell Seal is issued by Mental Health America, the nation's leading nonprofit dedicated to promoting the mental health and well-being of all people living in the U.S.

Somos Awarded Highest Level of Recognition with Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America

Somos was evaluated on its policies and practices in four areas: culture, benefits, compliance and whole-health wellness programs. This marks the second consecutive year Somos has earned the Platinum Bell Seal, reflecting the company's continued commitment to fostering a supportive and mentally healthy workplace.

"It's an honor to be recognized with the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health," said Gina Perini, CEO and Chair of the Board at Somos. "We believe a healthy organization starts with supporting the well-being of our people. By fostering an environment where mental health is valued and resources are accessible, we empower our employees to succeed both at work and beyond."

Since 2019, Mental Health America has awarded the Bell Seal to hundreds of employers for supporting the mental health of 5.1 million employees nationwide, following decades of research into best practices in workplace mental health.

"Creating a mentally healthy workplace requires intentional programs, open dialogue and ongoing support," said Elissa Barrett, SVP & Chief People Officer at Somos. "At Somos, we strive to ensure employees feel supported both professionally and personally by providing resources, encouraging conversations around mental health and fostering a culture of care and respect."

Learn more about MHA and the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health at mhanational.org/bestemployers.

About Somos, Inc.

Somos is restoring trust in the world's communications.

As a global leader in phone number administration and intelligence services, Somos strengthens a secure, reliable communications ecosystem spanning voice, messaging and the rapidly expanding connected devices landscape. The company serves as the trusted administrator of the North American Numbering Plan (NANPA), Toll-Free Numbering Administration (TFNA) and the Reassigned Numbers Database (RND), supporting more than 1,400 service providers and managing over 7 billion phone numbers across North America. Building on its foundational role in numbering administration, Somos delivers global commercial capabilities — including XConnect's intelligent phone number data portfolio — that help enterprises protect their brands, verify identity, optimize routing and power trusted customer communications worldwide.

Learn more at www.somos.com.

SOURCE Somos, Inc.