Somos Named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces List

Annual list recognizes the businesses that set the standard for workplace success and awards excellence in company culture

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a leading global provider of telecom registry management and data solutions, today announced it has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list and recognized in the Telecommunications Industry category. The list, which can be found at Inc.com, honors American companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses, whether in-person, remote, or hybrid.

The award is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of hundreds of applicants. The process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score. Somos is honored to be included among the 507 companies recognized this year.

"At Somos, our people are at the center of everything we do," said Gina Perini, CEO and Chair of the Board at Somos. "This recognition reflects the culture we've intentionally built, one grounded in collaboration, innovation, accountability and trust. As the telecommunications industry continues to evolve, our team's passion and dedication are what enable us to serve the industry with integrity while continuing to grow and transform together."

Somos supports the communications ecosystem through trusted numbering administration, identity solutions, fraud mitigation and industry collaboration that help advance secure and reliable communications. With a culture centered on connection and innovation, Somos empowers employees to contribute meaningful work to help restore trust in the world's communications.

"This year's Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture — it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement and ultimately, a stronger business overall."

The full list of Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces can be found at Inc.com.

About Somos

Somos is restoring trust in the world's communications.

As a global leader in phone number administration and intelligence services, Somos strengthens a secure, reliable communications ecosystem spanning voice, messaging and the rapidly expanding connected devices landscape. The company serves as the trusted administrator of the North American Numbering Plan (NANPA), Toll-Free Numbering Administration (TFNA) and the Reassigned Numbers Database (RND), supporting more than 1,400 service providers and managing over 7 billion phone numbers across North America. Building on its foundational role in numbering administration, Somos delivers global commercial capabilities — including XConnect's intelligent phone number data portfolio — that help enterprises protect their brands, verify identity, optimize routing and power trusted customer communications worldwide.

Learn more at www.somos.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

SOURCE Somos, Inc.