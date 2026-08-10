Somos, Inc. Appoints Shannon Donohue as Chief Technology Officer

Veteran communications-technology leader and former Somos Advisory Board member joins the Executive Leadership Team

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a global leading provider of telecom registry management and data solutions, announced today the appointment of Shannon Donohue as Chief Technology Officer. As a member of the Executive Leadership Team, Shannon will lead the company's Technology organization, advancing its technology strategy, strengthening its platforms and services and driving innovation to expand the company's ability to deliver industry-leading solutions across the global communications ecosystem.

Shannon Donohue

Shannon brings extensive leadership experience across telecommunications, communications technology, product strategy and global operations. She is widely recognized for her ability to simplify industry complexity and to leverage data-driven insights to enable innovation, efficiency and market expansion. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Global Connectivity and Operations at Vonage, an Ericsson company, where she led the foundational connectivity infrastructure supporting Vonage's CPaaS and Network API products.

Shannon is also a familiar voice at Somos, having served as a member of the Somos Advisory Board, where she provided industry perspectives and insights on the future of communications and trusted connectivity.

"Shannon has already been a trusted voice for Somos through her work on our Advisory Board, and we're thrilled to welcome her to the leadership team," said Gina Perini, Chair of the Board and CEO at Somos. "Her deep expertise across global communications platforms and her ability to scale complex technology ecosystems will be invaluable as we advance our strategy and shape the next phase of trusted communication."

Throughout her career, Shannon has helped organizations navigate growth, transformation and integration. She has previously held leadership roles at EZ Texting, Telesign and Proximus Global, bringing together technology platforms, teams and operations to create scalable solutions that deliver value for customers and support long-term business growth.

"Every legitimate call and message depends on infrastructure most people never see, which is exactly why Somos' work to build trust in the world's communications matters so much," said Shannon Donohue. "Serving on Somos' Advisory Board gave me a clear view of the talent and discipline behind this driving principle. My focus is fortifying our platforms, products and services so the customers and communities that depend on us continue to benefit from that trust and reliability as the industry continues to evolve."

About Somos, Inc.

As the world becomes more interconnected, Somos enables brands, consumers and communities to communicate in an environment of greater trust and convenience. Somos is a global, trusted source of phone number administration, routing data, identity verification and identity management services for the telecommunications ecosystem. As the trusted administrator of the North American Numbering Plan (NANPA), Toll-Free Numbering (TFNA) and the Reassigned Numbers Database (RND), Somos supports over 1,400 service providers in North America and manages over 7 billion phone numbers to enable seamless communications between enterprises and consumers.

XConnect, a Somos company, extends the reach of Somos' solutions to a global audience through its portfolio of trusted phone number intelligence solutions, covering hundreds of different datasets to serve the global voice and message ecosystems.

Through their global portfolio of products and services and a collaborative approach in everything they do, Somos helps ensure trust in an increasingly digital world. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.

SOURCE Somos, Inc.