SOMOS Launches Simmer Sauces for High Quality, Low Effort Home Cooked Mexican Meals

The vibrant Mexican food brand's Simmer Sauces lead with whole ingredients and empower consumers to cook a restaurant-quality meal in less than ten minutes

AUSTIN, Texas, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOMOS , the Mexican food brand co-founded by Mexican-American friends Miguel Leal, Daniel Lubetzky, and Rodrigo Zuloaga, expands their growing product portfolio of Mexican meal solutions with a new line of Taco, Fajita, and Al Pastor Simmer Sauces inspired by the meals the SOMOS team grew up eating. Each Simmer Sauce is made with the same whole ingredients that you'd use when cooking a meal from scratch. While other cooking sauces on the market list water as their first ingredient and dry seasoning packs are packed with preservatives, SOMOS' Simmer Sauces lead with vegetables (peppers, tomatoes, or tomatillos), resulting in a rich, complex flavor and thicker texture.

SOMOS expands their growing product portfolio of Mexican meal solutions with a new line of Taco, Fajita, and Al Pastor Simmer Sauces.

On average Americans spend 37 minutes prepping and cleaning up for meals every day, with 90% of consumers turning to premade sauces and marinades for easy meals. Additionally, 41% of U.S. consumers say that when it comes to trying sauces, they are more interested in trying something new if it's reminiscent of a flavor they know they love. With the launch of SOMOS' Simmer Sauces, the brand delivers on its mission to bring the flavors that many American consumers know and love from Mexican restaurants to make cooking and enjoying real, satisfying Mexican food at home possible even on the busiest days. They also intentionally give consumers the agency and creativity to combine the sauces with what they already have in their refrigerators.

"Our new line of Simmer Sauces strikes the perfect balance of effortlessness and creativity," says Miguel Leal, Co-Founder and CEO of SOMOS. "Growing up, my mom would make the most delicious and complex sauces that would take her hours to perfect and our goal with this product line is to bring consumers sauces bursting with flavor but ready in a fraction of the time for easy, delicious meals that even my mom approves of. The Mexican food aisle in the U.S. has been lacking in giving consumers a real taste of Mexican cooking –– our simmer sauces truly give consumers a taste of Mexico and are a staple for my family taco nights!"

Each Simmer Sauce is made using high-quality ingredients, 98% of which are sourced from Mexico, and draws on flavors enjoyed in classic Mexican dishes. Miguel, Daniel, and Rodrigo were inspired by the vast selection of sauces available on Mexican shelves, and with the launch of SOMOS' Simmer Sauces, they're looking beyond salsa and standard enchilada sauce to bring a real taste of Mexico stateside. The result is three unique Simmer Sauces that can be paired with a variety of proteins and vegetables that if made from scratch, would take anywhere from 45 minutes to over an hour to cook:

Taco Simmer Sauce: A savory, balanced sauce made with a combination of tomatoes, chiles, and classic Mexican seasonings like cumin, garlic, and onion. Pair it with ground beef for an effortless taco full of flavor.

A savory, balanced sauce made with a combination of tomatoes, chiles, and classic Mexican seasonings like cumin, garlic, and onion. Pair it with ground beef for an effortless taco full of flavor. Fajita Simmer Sauce: A tangy blend of tomatoes, peppers, lime juice, and spices like oregano and cumin that brings all the flavors of fajitas to an easy-to-use sauce. Pair it with steak or chicken thighs cut into strips for the perfect companion to fajita veggies like onions and peppers.

A tangy blend of tomatoes, peppers, lime juice, and spices like oregano and cumin that brings all the flavors of fajitas to an easy-to-use sauce. Pair it with steak or chicken thighs cut into strips for the perfect companion to fajita veggies like onions and peppers. Al Pastor Simmer Sauce : A sweet and spicy sauce packed with tomatoes, Mexican chiles, and a splash of pineapple juice. Pair it with pork for a new take on a classic––but so much faster.

SOMOS is also releasing Red and Green Enchilada Sauces nationwide after a successful exclusive debut in Whole Foods Market, plus two varieties of Mole Simmer Sauces –– Red and Poblano –– later this spring. All of SOMOS' Simmer Sauces are fully cooked and the team recommends that they be added to browned meat or cooked veggies, then simmered on low heat for five minutes. The Simmer Sauces can also be used as marinades or as a flavor booster for slow cooker soups, meat & veggies, and grains.

SOMOS launched in 2021 and their growing portfolio of rices, beans, salsas, and simmer sauces are designed to be mixed and matched to serve as the building blocks for quick, flavorful meals at home. SOMOS' line of Simmer Sauces arrives on shelves in over 500 stores, and the brand surpassed 11,000 total retail doors after recently launching in Walmart, Target, and Publix. SOMOS' Simmer Sauces are available in 12 oz jars for $4.99 and 8 oz pouches for $2.99, available to purchase on eatsomos.com , Amazon, and on retail shelves nationwide including Whole Foods Market, Meijer, and Sprouts Farmers Market this spring, with Target and more to follow later this year.

About SOMOS Foods

Co-founded by Mexican-American friends Miguel Leal, Daniel Lubetzky, and Rodrigo Zuloaga, SOMOS brings vibrant heritage and real Mexican flavors to the building blocks you need to cook a Mexican meal at home in less than 10 minutes. SOMOS' lineup of salsa, rice, beans, and veggies are grown and made in Mexico using traditional techniques and clean ingredients. Intended to bridge the gap between flavor and convenience, SOMOS takes care of the sourcing, prep time, and cook time, in turn, giving people time back with their families, friends, and themselves to focus on what matters most. SOMOS is being incubated by Camino Partners, a business building and investment platform from KIND Founder and SOMOS Co-Founder Daniel Lubetzky and the team who built KIND from an out-of-the-box idea into a multi-billion-dollar brand. Learn more at eatsomos.com and find your nearest retailer stocking SOMOS here . SOMOS is available at over 11,000 retail doors and counting including Target, Publix, Whole Foods Market, and Albertson's. Follow along on social at @eatsomos.

SOURCE SOMOS