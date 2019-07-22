SOMOS Productions, Endemol Shine Boomdog and Piñolywood Studios Start Production Of Súbete A Mi Moto In Mexico And Puerto Rico

Súbete a Mi Moto tells the saga and the unprecedented success of the Puerto Rican band that launched the careers of music stars such as Ricky Martin, Draco Rosa, Johnny Lozada, Ricky Meléndez and others. The band achieved an unprecedented international projection guided by Edgardo Díaz, creator of the idea. There is a lot of expectation to see the talents that will assume the challenge to represent a group with so much scene and vocal appeal and that managed to conquer markets all over the world. There is also anticipation as well about the narrative style of a story of so many angles and details.

Luis Villanueva, president and CEO of SOMOS Productions, shared his satisfaction: "Once the scripts are finished and the casting selected, we enter fully into a project that has captivated us. It is a unique story for its time and unforgettable for those who lived the rage of menudomania. We know this story has a prior acceptance among the audience and we have made an important commitment with our partners to deliver a first class product. We are sure that Súbete A mi Moto will satisfy the demands of the fans and will do justice to a fascinating history of the music in Spanish in all audiences. It's a complex but very satisfying project for a team that has already accumulated much recognition in the independent production industry. "

Endemol Shine Boomdog CEO Alejandro Rincon added, "This was truly a ground-breaking band that took the world by storm. The story behind them is one that has never been told in this fashion and we are excited to start production with our friends at Somos and Piñolywood Studios."

Carlos Nido, President of Piñolywood Studios, commented: "Throughout the series we are documenting the entire history and trajectory of the Puerto Rican musical group that opened the way to success for many other musicians, a space that great stars of the international music industry have later passed. This is a great privilege for the whole team and we are very excited to start the project. We will also give the opportunity to new young talents of the country to be globally shown through this series. "

Súbete a Mi Moto consists of 15 episodes of 60 minutes. The audience will witness the evolution of the band from its participation in small celebrations, to become a massive international phenomenon.

About SOMOS Productions: SOMOS Productions, LLC is an independent audiovisual content production company led by professionals with decades of experience producing talk shows, soap operas, dramas and variety shows, among other genres. SOMOS Productions guarantees its clients reasonable production costs and top quality, supported by flexible structures, access to suitable facilities, equipment and with operational experience in handling complex products. The company is active in production projects in the United States and Latin America. http://somosproductions.com/

About Endemol Shine Boomdog: Endemol Shine Boomdog is the new Spanish-language division of Endemol Shine North America, developing and producing original content for the U.S. Hispanic and Mexican TV markets. The new combined studio, with offices and production facilities in Mexico City, Miami and Los Angeles, is focused on the development and production of content with and without a script for the Mexican and Hispanic markets of the United States.

About Piñolywood Studios: Piñolywood Studios, LLC is a Puerto Rican film production company that has made over 10 films of different genres. Its film projects made in Puerto Rico have been distributed in cinemas in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, United States and throughout the world on digital platforms.

