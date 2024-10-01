Son of a Blitz! Bingo Blitz and Drew Barrymore Team Up to Give Away a New Smartphone Every Bingo Hour ** Starting Sept. 30!

The World's #1 Free-to-Play Bingo Game is Gifting 84 Smartphones in an Epic Giveaway, with Drew Leading the Fun in a New TV Spot

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to shout Son of a Blitz! Bingo Blitz, the #1 free-to-play bingo game in the world*, has partnered with the iconic Drew Barrymore to bring players an unbeatable giveaway. From September 30 through October 13, Bingo Blitz is giving away a smartphone every hour during Bingo Hours**— that's 84 chances to win!

In a brand-new TV spot, Drew gets the fun rolling, calling out bingo numbers like "O-70" and quipping, "It's Drew! No wait, it's True—you really can win a free phone every hour**!" Barrymore brings her signature humor and excitement to the promotion, inviting players across the U.S. and Canada*** to join in on the fun.

Drew Barrymore said:

"I love bingo—it's fun, it's social and it brings people together. Bingo Blitz takes that joy global, letting you connect with friends from anywhere. Now, with this awesome sweepstakes, you could win a brand-new phone every hour while playing your favorite game. What's better than that?"

During Bingo Hours, running daily from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET, players will have the chance to win a brand-new smartphone, complete with 128 GB of storage and a sleek design - a $799 value. Simply log into your Bingo Blitz account (or create one for free) during the sweepstakes period to be automatically entered for a chance to win. It's as easy as shouting BINGO!

Lior Itzhak, General Manager of Bingo Blitz, said:

"Drew perfectly captures the energy and joy that Bingo Blitz brings to players every day. People love playing Bingo Blitz on their phones, and we're thrilled to give them the chance to win a brand-new smartphone to enhance their experience even more."

Key Sweepstakes Details:

Sweepstakes Dates: September 30 - October 13, 2024

Bingo Hours: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET , every day during the sweepstakes period

84 winners will be selected to win a new smartphone

How to Enter: Log in to or make a free Bingo Blitz account during the sweepstakes period—no purchase necessary

For more information and the full list of sweepstakes rules, visit the website here. Download Bingo Blitz for free on the App Store or Google Play and start playing for your chance to win!

Players must be 21 years or older to enter. The sweepstakes is open to residents of the United States and Canada (excluding Québec). No purchase is necessary. The sweepstakes runs from 12:00:01 a.m. ET on September 30, 2024, to 11:59:59 p.m. ET on October 13, 2024.

About Bingo Blitz

Bingo Blitz is the #1 free-to-play bingo game, with a large community of players from all over the world. At Bingo Blitz, we care about our players and are driven by a commitment to provide them with the highest quality product and user experience. Through exciting narratives, innovative features, and virtual prizes, our mission is to reinvent the way people play Bingo, making Bingo a game accessible worldwide. Our unique social platform and content make it fun and easy for people to play and connect with each other worldwide.

About Playtika

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

*According to Sensor Tower, Bingo Blitz is the world's most popular free-to-play Bingo game by Worldwide downloads as of July 2024 across iOS and Google Play.

**Bingo Hours are from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET, beginning September 30, 2024 at 12:01 a.m. to October 13 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

*** The sweepstakes is open to residents of the United States and Canada (excluding Québec).

