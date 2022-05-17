Son of WWII Hero Releases Book Based on Family's Haunting Legacy

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A headline-grabbing mystery, over seventy-five years old, is brought back to life in the compelling family drama entitled "Eternally Rose" by Lou Mastantuono.

Eternally Rose - A Tale Of Undying Love

Inwood, Long Island, NY 1944 – Johnny Mastantuono and Rose DeFabrizio were popular high school sweethearts when Johnny enlisted to fight in the war. Before shipping out, Johnny proposed, promising his eternal love to her. After the war, Johnny returns a hometown hero and the two young lovers make final preparations for their long-awaited nuptials. However, fate delivers a devastating blow when Rose is suddenly struck down on her wedding day. Now, more than fifty years later, Johnny's son – having lived in the shadow of his father's grief for over half a century – digs up the past to solve the mystery of the woman his father intended to marry instead of his mother.

"A dramatic story that has Hollywood classic written all over it."

– Scott Pardo, Producer (HBO, The Survivor)

About The Author:

Lou Mastantuono is a veteran actor and producer, having appeared on stage and screen in a career spanning over forty years. Eternally Rose is his life-long passion project launched on a promise made to his dying mother, during her final hours of life.

Eternally Rose

Published: April 22, 2022

