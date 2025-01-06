Sona Comstar to Showcase Mobility-tech Solutions in Sensors, Driveline and Motor at CES 2025

GURUGRAM, India, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. (Sona Comstar), a leading global provider of mobility technology solutions, is proud to announce its participation in CES 2025, the world's most influential technology event. The company will exhibit its latest innovations in mobility technology at Booth No. 7412 from January 7 to January 10, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sona Comstar is set to showcase a range of groundbreaking products that highlight its commitment to innovation. Among these are advanced sensor solutions from its Serbian subsidiary NOVELIC, including the Short-Range Radar, designed for Park Assist, 180-degree obstacle detection, Kick-to-Open functionality, and tailgate/liftgate protection, as well as the In-Cabin Monitoring Radar, which offers features such as Child Presence Detection, Seat Occupancy Detection, Intrusion Alerts, and Proximity Alerts, setting new benchmarks in automotive safety and user experience. The company will also present its High-Voltage Motor Inverter for Light Vehicle Applications, which enhances energy efficiency and performance in EVs, and its Electronic Locking Differential Assembly for SUVs, engineered to provide superior traction and vehicle control in demanding conditions.

With a strong market presence in North America, Sona Comstar recently reinforced its commitment to the region by inaugurating a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Mexico, further solidifying its ability to serve customers with speed and reliability.

Commenting on the participation, Vivek Vikram Singh, MD & Group CEO of Sona Comstar said, "At Sona Comstar, our vision is to drive the future of mobility through innovation, sustainability, and engineering excellence. The technologies we are showcasing at CES 2025 reflect our unwavering commitment to creating transformative, customer-centric solutions that enhance performance, efficiency, and safety. Our expanding footprint in North America underscores our dedication to being a trusted partner in shaping a sustainable and smart mobility ecosystem."

About Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited (Sona Comstar) is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies. Founded in 1995, Sona Comstar is headquartered in Gurugram, India. It is a global supplier with manufacturing and assembly facilities, R&D centres, and engineering capability centres across India, the USA, Serbia, Mexico, and China.

