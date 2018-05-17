SonaCare Medical's Chief Scientific Officer, Naren Sanghvi, Receives the William and Francis Fry Award for His Contributions to Therapeutic Ultrasound

The William and Francis Fry Award is a lifetime achievement award, given annually to an individual who has made outstanding contributions to therapeutic ultrasound. Potential recipients of this award are nominated by a Committee of the past 5-6 awardees and ratified by the ISTU Board. Naren Sanghvi received this award at the 18th International Symposium for Therapeutic Ultrasound, hosted in Nashville, Tennessee.

Naren Sanghvi is the co-founder of Focus Surgery Inc. (a subsidiary of SonaCare Medical) and a pioneer in the field of HIFU technology. He is both the inventor and developer of SonaCare Medical's Sonablate® HIFU device for the treatment of prostate disease. Mr. Sanghvi served at the Indiana University School of Medicine as an associate professor and senior research scientist in the Department of Physiology and Biophysics, where he performed pioneering work in the development of echocardiography, breast ultrasound imaging, and prostate treatment with ultrasound. He worked alongside Prof. F. J. Fry and developed the first clinical HIFU ultrasound image guided device for the treatment of brain cancer in 1972.

Mr. Sanghvi is a member and fellow in the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine, the Acoustical Society of America and the International Society of Therapeutic Ultrasound. He also serves the National Institute of Health (NIH) as a scientific reviewer and invited peer reviewer for several medical and engineering journals.

"This honor could not be more well deserved," comments SonaCare Medical CEO, Dr. Mark Carol. "Everyone in the field knows of Naren and most know him personally. Naren has been an inspiration to us at SonaCare Medical and to many others in the field of focused ultrasound ablation. He pioneered and is a continuing influence on the focused ultrasound technology that we believe is changing the medical landscape today and will continue to influence therapeutic advancements in the future."

SonaCare Medical will be exhibiting at the American Urology Association's annual meeting this weekend, May 19th – 21st. For more information about the Company's innovative advancements in therapeutic ultrasound please visit AUA booth #2317 or contact info@sonacaremedical.com.

Since Sonablate® received FDA clearance on October 09, 2015, more than 1,600 patients have had a Sonablate HIFU prostate procedure across the 40+ locations in the U.S., including top-tier academic institutions in California, Indiana, Oklahoma, Maryland, New York, Arizona, and Texas. Over 70 U.S. physicians now offer HIFU prostate tissue ablation to their patients as a minimally invasive alternative to surgery or radiation.

ABOUT SONACARE MEDICAL, LLC

SonaCare Medical is a world leader in minimally invasive focused ultrasound technologies. SonaCare Medical is committed to developing focused ultrasound related technologies that support precise and innovative procedures for the treatment of a range of medical conditions. SonaCare Medical, with its subsidiary Focus Surgery, Inc., designs and manufactures medical devices, including the following: Sonablate®, which has 510(K) clearance in the U.S.; Sonablate® 500, which has CE Marking and has obtained regulatory authorization in more than 50 countries outside the U.S.; Sonatherm® laparoscopic HIFU surgical ablation system, which has 510(K) clearance in the U.S., has CE Marking and has obtained regulatory authorization in more than 30 countries outside the U.S.

For additional information, visit www.SonaCareMedical.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's business and performance, the economy and other future conditions and forecasts of future events, circumstances and results. As with any projection or forecast, forward-looking statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. The Company's actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in its forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or other factors.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sonacare-medicals-chief-scientific-officer-naren-sanghvi-receives-the-william-and-francis-fry-award-for-his-contributions-to-therapeutic-ultrasound-300650199.html

SOURCE SonaCare Medical, LLC

Related Links

http://www.SonaCareMedical.com

