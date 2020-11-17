Sonage Skincare Launches Exclusive Spa-Inspired Frioz Ice Globes

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Sonage Skincare, the new-natural, spa-grade skincare brand dedicated to combining what Mother Nature has to offer with top skincare technology, brings their coveted spa beauty tool, Frioz Icy Globes Facial Massagers , to the public in their Frioz Trio At-Home Spa treatment. A master in clean beauty, Sonage Skincare, shares their spa-based secrets with their customers during the year of DIY, in an attempt to provide their clients with at-home alternatives to spa originated treatments.

Spa-Inspired At-Home Beauty Tool - Frioz Ice Globes Facial Massager Frioz Ice Globes are a sophisticated play on the classic skin icing cold-spoon beauty therapy used to reduce under-eye or facial puffiness. Cold therapies can stimulate circulation, help shrink enlarged pores and give your skin a revitalizing pick me up. Coupled with the use of Sonage Soothing Mist and NMF Hyaluronic Serum, this Frioz Trio At-Home Spa Kit is specifically designed to smooth fine lines and shrink pores.

With the release of their Frioz Trio At-Home Spa Kit, Sonage promises to continue their mission of supporting their customers in their journey of self-care and self-love during these trying times. Sonage Frioz Ice Globes are a sophisticated play on the classic skin icing cold-spoon beauty therapy used to reduce under-eye or facial puffiness that has been adopted by many for decades. Therapies that use cold temperature can stimulate circulation, help shrink enlarged pores and give your skin a revitalizing pick me up. Coupled with the usage of their NMF Hyaluronic Serum , this treatment traps hydration into the skin's outer layer to infuse skin with an instant lift and glow. This ice face treatment puts nerves into temporary hibernation, so muscles relax and wrinkles appear to disappear. Each Frioz Trio kit includes a Sonage Soothing Mist , formulated with a soothing blend of natural botanicals to soothe skin breakouts & restore skin's natural balance. Frioz Trio At-Home Spa Kit is specifically designed to smooth fine lines, shrink pores and highlight the natural contours of your face to reveal your instinctive definition.

"Our philosophy has always been one of infusing natural solutions & education towards our mission of self-care," states Anisha Khanna, CEO of Sonage Skincare, "This season, we have committed the brand to sharing our insider secrets to help enhance your at-home self-care ritual. With creating a beauty-tool that aids in clear skin and healthy looking glow, we hope to equip you with everything you might need to put your best face forward in the coming year."

Frioz Icy Globes Facial Massagers and Frioz Trio At-Home Spa Kit are officially available at sonage.com as of November 5th, 2020. Join our self-care revolution by visiting us at Instagram: @sonageskincare ; Facebook:@sonageskincare; Twitter: @sonageskincare

About Sonage Skincare: Sonäge Skincare balances the best in skincare science with the most carefully curated botanical ingredients. Honoring our European heritage, we work with the most advanced skincare chemists in Paris and Los Angeles. Sonäge's affordable, progressive system not only makes you look and feel good, but is also good for you. Our "New Natural Manifesto" educates and empowers skincare professionals and consumers how to make safe skin care choices. Sonäge supports EWG VERIFIED™, the gold standard in the health and wellness certification.

