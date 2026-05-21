Sonar Acquires Gitar, Expanding Code Verification Platform to Include AI Code Review

Companies to combine agentic AI reasoning with industry-leading zero-trust, multilayered code verification platform

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonar, a global leader in AI code verification and governance, has acquired Gitar, the AI-native code review platform. Now, Sonar will deliver industry-leading AI code review unified with the industry's most comprehensive verification engine, purpose-built for the agentic era. Sonar's AI code verification platform, SonarQube, will seamlessly integrate with Gitar to provide code review from the moment an agent starts writing code to the moment it lands in the codebase.

More than 75% of the Fortune 100 and 7 million developers and their AI agents rely on SonarQube to ensure the quality, security, and architectural integrity of AI-generated code. SonarQube's results are measurable: teams that use Sonar are 44% less likely to experience outages caused by AI-generated code, and codebases cleaned by SonarQube reduce AI agent token usage by up to 8%.

"Enterprise adoption of AI depends on strong verification of agentic output. Right now, every enterprise is asking the same question: 'How do we move fast with AI without breaking things?' Now, enterprises will have a unified platform that brings together the best of AI code review and the most comprehensive verification engine in the market, providing the highest level of assurance whether you're using Claude Code, Cursor, Codex, Devin, or GitHub Copilot," said Tariq Shaukat, CEO at Sonar.

Gitar is led by Ali-Reza Adl-Tabatabai, a veteran of Uber, Google, and Meta, and Gautam Korlam, who together helped build Uber's centralized developer platform. Adl-Tabatabai and Korlam will join Sonar and lead the development of the Gitar platform. Gitar will continue to be available as a standalone product with no impact to existing customers. Gitar will also be available to purchase with SonarQube and SonarQube Advanced Security.

"While the market chased AI code generation, we focused on the harder problem: validating it. We built Gitar because we saw firsthand what happens when development velocity outpaces code quality. AI has made that problem an order of magnitude bigger. We're deeply proud of what we've built at Gitar, and excited to bring that work into Sonar. Together, we'll deliver the greatest, unbeatable verification platform for the agentic era," said Ali-Reza Adl-Tabatabai, CEO at Gitar.

With this acquisition, Sonar customers will be able to analyze the syntax, data flows, logic flows, control flows, architectures, and dependencies in their codebase; set and enforce their own standards in a highly accurate, consistent, repeatable, transparent, and auditable manner; agentically fix identified issues; and do all of this as the agents are writing code and in their CI workflows. Sonar's offering moves organizations away from noisy signals and complex operational overhead to clear, actionable outcomes that improve software quality, increase delivery confidence, and reduce agentic coding time and token costs.

To learn more about Sonar and Gitar, join us on June 11, 2026, for a live demo and Q&A session.

Sonar innovation in the agentic development era

The acquisition of Gitar demonstrates a deepened commitment to delivering value across the Agent Centric Development Cycle (AC/DC), Sonar's methodology for ensuring AI agents are operating in a trustworthy, consistent, and transparent way. Over the last 12 months, Sonar has expanded its offering to include the following new products and features:

SonarQube Advanced Security extends verification to your software supply chain, with dependency-aware advanced static application security testing (SAST) and software composition analysis (SCA).

extends verification to your software supply chain, with dependency-aware advanced static application security testing (SAST) and software composition analysis (SCA). SonarQube Agentic Analysis brings the power of SonarQube to agentic self-verification, enabling AI agents to check their own work against an organization's quality standards in real time, preventing issues from compounding through subsequent reasoning tasks.

brings the power of SonarQube to agentic self-verification, enabling AI agents to check their own work against an organization's quality standards in real time, preventing issues from compounding through subsequent reasoning tasks. SonarQube Architecture enforces rigorous architectural standards for both agents and developers, ensuring AI-generated code integrates cleanly with existing systems rather than introducing structural fragility.

enforces rigorous architectural standards for both agents and developers, ensuring AI-generated code integrates cleanly with existing systems rather than introducing structural fragility. SonarQube MCP Server connects AI agents to SonarQube's analysis engine in real time, enabling tools like Claude Code, GitHub Copilot, Cursor, and Devin to assess code quality and security issues without leaving their workflows.

connects AI agents to SonarQube's analysis engine in real time, enabling tools like Claude Code, GitHub Copilot, Cursor, and Devin to assess code quality and security issues without leaving their workflows. SonarQube CLI is a command-line interface for agentic environments, scanning every code snippet an AI agent produces in real time and automatically intercepting session tokens, API keys, and other sensitive credentials before they reach an LLM provider.

is a command-line interface for agentic environments, scanning every code snippet an AI agent produces in real time and automatically intercepting session tokens, API keys, and other sensitive credentials before they reach an LLM provider. SonarQube Plugin for Claude Code brings Sonar's full code verification analysis into Anthropic's Claude Code as a single installable unit, bundling the SonarQube CLI, MCP Server, hooks, slash commands, and secrets scanning.

brings Sonar's full code verification analysis into Anthropic's Claude Code as a single installable unit, bundling the SonarQube CLI, MCP Server, hooks, slash commands, and secrets scanning. SonarQube Remediation Agent delivers verified fixes for identified issues, closing the loop from detection to solution.

delivers verified fixes for identified issues, closing the loop from detection to solution. Sonar Context Augmentation equips AI agents with the right context, guardrails, and organizational standards—even before a line of code is written—building in quality from the start and significantly improving test pass rates.

equips AI agents with the right context, guardrails, and organizational standards—even before a line of code is written—building in quality from the start and significantly improving test pass rates. SonarSweep embeds enterprise context directly into fine-tuned models, reducing security vulnerabilities in LLM outputs by up to 67%, correcting code at the source before verification is even needed.

About Gitar

Gitar is an AI-powered code review and validation platform designed to automatically fix code, bugs, and CI failures within GitHub/GitLab pull requests. Targeted at the post-generation stage, it acts as an agentic quality gate, providing intelligent fixes and reducing manual review overhead for software teams.

About Sonar

Sonar, the global leader in AI code verification and governance, helps reduce outages, improve security, and lower costs and risks associated with AI and agentic coding. As an independent verification platform, Sonar enables organizations to securely develop at the speed of AI. Sonar is the foundation for high-performance software engineering, analyzing over 750 billion lines of code daily to ensure applications are secure, reliable, and maintainable. Rooted in the open source community, Sonar is trusted by 7M+ developers globally, including teams at Nvidia, ServiceNow, Booking.com, Goldman Sachs, AstraZeneca, and Ford Motor Company.

To learn more about Sonar, please visit: www.sonar.com

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SOURCE Sonar