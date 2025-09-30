Sonar Launches Retain: A New AI-Powered Tool to Help Broadband Providers Reduce Churn and Strengthen Customer Relationships

FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonar, a leading provider of BSS/OSS solutions for broadband providers, is proud to announce the launch of Sonar Retain, a new AI-powered intelligence layer designed to help ISPs proactively identify at-risk customers, reduce churn, and unlock growth opportunities across their subscriber base.

Powered by QueSee , Sonar Retain gives service providers instant observability into key indicators of customer satisfaction, frustration, and silent churn by analyzing 100% of support interactions, behavioral patterns, and operational data in real-time. QueSee's advanced AI analyzes Customer Experience data to provide actionable intelligence that reduces churn and automates quality assurance.

"Retention doesn't happen by accident, it's driven by timely, data-informed action," said Rick Seemann, VP of Product Management at Sonar. "Sonar Retain brings providers the tools they need to turn insight into action, right where they already manage their business."

Key capabilities of Sonar Retain include:

AI-Powered Customer Profiles: Get complete customer profile insights built from every interaction across your systems.

Churn Risk Detection: Proactively uncover silent churn risks before they escalate.

AI-Powered Insights Chat (Ask Q): Get immediate, data-backed answers to your most pressing strategic business questions by chatting with Ask Q.

Real-Time Alerts: Receive automated signals around dissatisfaction, escalation, and credit issues delivered straight to your inbox.

Agent Coaching & QA: Continuous performance insights with zero manual scoring.

Revenue Opportunity Tracking: Identify upsell and ARPU growth potential

"ISPs have a goldmine of intelligence in their daily customer conversations, but it's been nearly impossible to tap into it at scale," said Andrii Konovalenko, CEO at QueSee. "By integrating QueSee's AI into the Sonar platform, we're finally empowering operations and support teams with intelligence that's built directly into their workflows - delivering the right insight to the right person at the right time to save a customer relationship before it's at risk."

"QueSee helped us raise our standards across the board. It's helped us... reduce churn, and deliver a better, more reliable experience... it's helped us differentiate ourselves in a competitive market." - Drew Beverage, COO at 360 Broadband, USA.

Designed for operational and support teams, Sonar Retain turns everyday customer conversations into powerful insight, enabling broadband providers to act faster, coach smarter, and retain more revenue.

Sonar Retain is now available to all Sonar customers. To learn more visit: https://sonar.software/retain

About Sonar Software

Sonar Software is a leading cloud-based provider of BSS & OSS solutions for internet service providers (ISPs). The platform offers a range of rich features that are mission-critical to the daily work of ISPs. Sonar is a scalable and fully integrated solution that helps service providers consolidate their data in one place for improved visibility, reduce dependency on multiple systems, and automate complex workflows for enhanced business efficiency and growth. Visit their website to learn more https://www.sonar.software

About QueSee

QueSee is an AI-powered Customer Experience (CX) & Retention Intelligence platform, designed to provide ISPs with complete CX Quality Performance observability to reduce churn, improve customer experience, and uncover actionable insights across every support channel. Visit their website to learn more https://www.quesee.ai

Media Contact:

Lindsay Kelley

Sonar Software

[email protected]

SOURCE Sonar Software