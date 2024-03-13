Sonara Health Partners with Oklahoma Treatment Services to Support Remote Methadone Dosing

TULSA, Okla., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their mission to expand access to methadone take-home doses for patients in opioid treatment programs, Sonara Health has partnered with Oklahoma Treatment Services to make their application available to eligible patients.

Oklahoma Treatment Services provides outpatient addiction treatment to more than 2,700 patients at seven locations across Oklahoma. This partnership will bring Sonara's remote dosing application to patients at the Tulsa and McAlester clinics.

The web-based application allows patients to record their methadone doses for their care team to review. This makes it easier for patients to qualify for take-homes sooner and increase their number of take-homes over time, improving treatment outcomes and supporting stronger patient-provider relationships.

"We're teaming up with Sonara to revolutionize opioid addiction treatment, leveraging technology to break barriers and empower lives," said Oklahoma Treatment Services Executive Director Rod Cargill.

Sonara's solution is shown to increase communication and foster trust between patients and their care teams. In a peer-reviewed study, 92% of patients described Sonara's app as "easy to use" and agreed or strongly agreed that they would like to use it frequently.

"The Oklahoma Treatment Services team is doing important, life-saving work, and we're thrilled to partner with them to make take-home methadone safer and more accessible," said Sonara Founder and CEO Michael Giles, MD. "We hope this partnership will improve treatment outcomes and empower care teams with the tools they need to make informed clinical decisions."

About Sonara Health: Sonara Health's remote dosing solution makes it easier for people with opioid use disorder to commit to their methadone treatment. The company's web-based application allows patients to record their take homes by scanning a QR code placed on their methadone bottles, and then recording a video of themselves dosing for their care team to review. Sonara was designed to build trust between OTP patients and their care teams, empowering clinics with insights to make informed treatment decisions, while also improving program retention rates and treatment outcomes.

About Oklahoma Treatment Services: Oklahoma Treatment Services provides methadone treatment, suboxone treatment, and counseling for patients experiencing opioid addiction. They currently support 2,782 patients across seven clinics throughout Oklahoma.

SOURCE Sonara Health