SonarSource Releases Full Integration of SonarCloud and Visual Studio Team Services

With this new extension, SonarSource provides developers with functionality to have everything in-hand to write clean code and be able to review the code quality at every stage of the development process. The automatic analysis and decoration of pull requests provides SonarCloud's insights on the newly created code, offering to the reviewer the ability to take an informed decision about whether or not to merge into the target branch.

"I am very happy that we could collaborate with Microsoft to make this integration possible. This extension brings the missing piece to a complete integration of our solution with Visual Studio Team Services, enabling any team to get an insight on the code quality at every step of the development process, from writing code in Visual Studio, through creating a pull request, to promoting code to production," said Olivier Gaudin, CEO of SonarSource. "Now Visual Studio Team Services users can truly implement a code quality practice that will bring significant improvements after only a few development sprints."

"The SonarCloud extension to Visual Studio Team Services helps a DevOps team shift quality left," said Sam Guckenheimer, Product Owner, Visual Studio Team Services, and Curator, DevOps at Microsoft. "It removes the barrier to getting started quickly by displaying code health in the IDE, hardening the pipeline with pull request policies that scan code before commit, ensuring quality on continuous integration, and rolling up code health across an organization."

More information:

Please visit https://almvm.azurewebsites.net/labs/vstsextend/sonarcloud/ to get started with a Hands-on-Lab and note that SonarSource will be exhibiting at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle from May 7th through May 9th.

About SonarSource:

SonarSource provides world-class solutions for continuous code quality. Its open source and commercial products help customers to manage the code quality of their applications, reduce their risks and ultimately deliver better software. SonarSource solutions support development in 20+ programming languages such as Java, C#, JavaScript, C/C++, COBOL and more. With 1000+ customers around the world including eBay, Bank of America, Thales, BMW and used by more than 100,000 organizations SonarSource's products are the de facto standard on the market. For further information, please visit: http://www.sonarsource.com

SOURCE SonarSource