Launching in New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, SONATA combines deep clinical testing, dedicated physicians, and clinical AI to help members build a fuller picture of their health and take action before disease starts.

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SONATA, offering a doctor-led, prevention-focused healthcare membership, today announced its launch in New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Through deep biological testing, including whole-genome sequencing, clinical AI built in-house, and ongoing care from board-certified physicians, SONATA connects the dots across each member's biology, medical history, and daily life to create a personalized care plan built for them.

SONATA launches as a new doctor-led preventive healthcare membership bridging the gap between deep testing and personalized care

People now have more information about their health than ever, from wearables and genetic testing to advanced biomarker screening. But that information exists without the clinical guidance, long-term context, or an ongoing doctor relationship needed to make it useful. SONATA was created to close that gap by running deep clinical testing that is not commonly included in routine primary care and bringing those results together with each member's medical history, wearable data, and daily life in one doctor-led care model.

"We're spending more than ever on healthcare, we have more data about ourselves than ever, and yet so many people still feel unwell and are left to manage it on their own," said Sagan Schultz, MD, MBA, co-founder and CEO of SONATA. "We've learned an enormous amount about how to prevent disease, but what's been missing is a way to act on that knowledge with care that truly understands each person, not once, but continuously. SONATA exists to close that gap and help members understand potential health risks and work with physicians on preventative strategies."

SONATA's founding membership launches at $2,500 annually and includes:

Unlimited visits with a physician-led care team

In-home blood testing

Whole-genome sequencing and polygenic risk analysis

More than 140 blood biomarkers

DNA methylation analysis and biological age measurement

Wearable and health-record data integration

Personalized care planning that evolves with your biology

SONATA is not a one-time test, wellness dashboard, or traditional concierge medicine practice. While many health platforms provide data, SONATA provides ongoing physician-led care, using deep testing and health information tracked over time to develop personalized plans with clear next steps that may include medications, supplements, fitness, nutrition, follow-up testing, specialist referrals, and other clinical guidance.

SONATA's clinical AI helps synthesize complex information across genomics, biomarkers, medical history, wearable data, and ongoing care trends. All clinical decisions remain physician-led, with board-certified physicians responsible for interpretation, diagnosis, treatment decisions, prescribing, and member care.

"Modern medicine is built on population averages, but no individual is the average. Someone with an elevated genetic predisposition to a condition may need a different screening schedule, different monitoring, and different targets," said David Deng, co-founder and CTO of SONATA. "SONATA's clinical AI synthesizes each member's genomics, epigenetics, biomarkers, and health records against clinical guidelines and the latest peer-reviewed research, so physicians can focus their time on listening to patients and building truly personalized care plans for our members."

The model is designed to move care beyond isolated snapshots, with personalized plans that evolve as each member's health, goals, and lives change.

SONATA was co-founded by Schultz, the first product manager at Linear and a former McKinsey healthcare consultant, and Deng, a first-10 engineer at Ramp and former member of the clinical genomics team at Flatiron Health. The company is backed by Lux Capital, Box Group, Sunflower Capital, and founders and operators from companies including Linear and Ramp.

About SONATA

SONATA is a doctor-led preventive healthcare membership focused on helping members build a fuller picture of their health and take action to identify and act on health risks earlier. SONATA runs deep biological testing, including whole-genome sequencing, and brings those results together with available evidence and each member's medical history, wearable data, and daily life. Through clinical AI built in-house and ongoing care from board-certified physicians, SONATA turns that understanding into care built for each member. SONATA is now available in New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, with plans to expand. Learn more at sonata.health

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