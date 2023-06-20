Sonata Scientific Demonstrates Destruction of Ethylene Oxide to Levels Below 10 Parts Per Billion

News provided by

Sonata Scientific

20 Jun, 2023, 08:34 ET

The Company is developing ethylene oxide control products to improve worker and community safety, and protect biomedical supply chains

DANBURY, Conn., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Scientific, a developer of advanced industrial air purification products, recently demonstrated the destruction and removal of ethylene oxide to levels below 10 parts per billion (ppb) in ambient conditions typical of a medical device sterilization facility.

Ethylene oxide (EtO) is used to sterilize more than half of all medical devices. Fugitive EtO emissions leaking from sterilization facilities pose a major risk to nearby communities. EPA, via its FIFRA authority, proposed dramatically more stringent EtO levels in April. Action levels have been reduced to 10 ppb. Compliance will have significant costs, and medical device supply chains may face interruptions.

The FDA has funded Sonata to develop new products to control fugitive EtO to these low levels in device sterilization facilities. The program is entitled, "Reduced EtO emissions to safeguard biomedical supply chains," Bob Henderson, Senior Systems Engineer, said "In the first program phase, we achieved greater than 99% destruction and removal efficiency of EtO, reducing EtO to below 10 ppb over a wide range of conditions that are typical of a sterilization facility or warehouse. System performance is high, even with significant CO2 and methane present." 

Melissa Petruska, Vice President of Product Development, added "We are particularly pleased with the system's performance over wide humidity ranges, from 20% to 80%, confirmed via third-party testing. These results form the foundation for us to deliver products that make a difference in the lives of people in and around sterilization facilities and warehouses."

About the Grant:
This project is supported by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award R43FD007588, totaling $200,000 with 100 percent funded by FDA. The contents of this press release are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by FDA/HHS, or the U.S. Government. 

About Sonata Scientific:
Sonata Scientific is an early-stage company that is transforming its materials chemistry and systems' innovations into practical products to improve living and working environments. More information is available on request from Sonata Scientific.

Learn more at: www.sonatascientific.com or contact us at [email protected].

Media Contact:
Peter Van Buskirk
203-448-6767
[email protected]

SOURCE Sonata Scientific

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.