Sonata Senior Living Assumes Management of Assisted Living Community in Kissimmee, Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Senior Living, developer, owner and operator of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, has announced it will assume management of Sonata Hunter's Creek in partnership with Providence One Partners, LLC, a multi-disciplined real estate development, investment and consulting company.

Formerly known as Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care, the 107,000-square-foot community will be rebranded Sonata Hunter's Creek and expand Sonata Senior Living's footprint in the state to 13 communities, including two planned senior housing developments in Central Florida.

Formerly known as Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care, the 107,000-square-foot community will be rebranded Sonata Hunter's Creek and expand Sonata Senior Living's footprint in the state to 13 communities, including two planned senior housing developments in Central Florida.

According to Sonata Senior Living's COO Shelly Esden, the partnership with Providence One Partners provided an opportunity to bring Sonata's model of care to Osceola County and meet an unmet demand for assisted living and memory care with an innovative and affordable senior living option.

Built in 2018, Sonata Hunter's Creek met Sonata Senior Living's stringent quality expectations in construction, design and technology. It is advantageously located near The Loop Kissimmee, Kissimmee Osceola corporate center and the Hunter's Creek master-planned community.

"A move to assisted living shouldn't represent giving up the joy and dignity of living independently," said Esden. "At Sonata Hunter's Creek, residents will now benefit from Sonata's signature life enrichment programs as well as access to every convenience the surrounding area has to offer."

Programming at Sonata Hunter's Creek emphasizes the value of freedom to make daily choices as a fundamental element in assisted living and memory care. Guided by a lifestyles profile on each resident, person-directed care and activities are designed to help residents achieve higher levels of independence and well-being.

Existing and future residents of Sonata Hunter's Creek will also benefit from Sonata's award-winning memory care assisted living program, Serenades Memory Care.

Serenades Memory Care combines research-based design features with recent scientific advancements in memory care in order to emphasize the importance of personal choice in quality of life. Along with emphasis on abilities and engagement, the program focuses on Teepa Snow's acclaimed Positive Approach™ to Care, which has attained the highest national certification for the treatment of dementia.

Personalization carries over to care staff members trained by certified dementia specialists. Serenades works to achieve consistent staffing in each neighborhood in the interest of promoting familiarity and bonding, while developing a care plan fully reflective of the individual.

Sonata Senior Living has executed on acquisition and development transactions in excess of $87 million this year.

"We couldn't be happier about our expansion in Central Florida," said Esden. "This partnership represents a significant advancement for Kissimmee families in need of assisted living."

About Sonata Senior Living

Orlando-based Sonata Senior Living is a licensed owner, developer and operator of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities located exclusively in Florida. Recognized by Argentum as a Best of the Best Award recipient, Sonata Senior Living is committed to enriching the lives of older adults through constant innovation, programming and services that recognize individuality and personal choice. Partners include the Florida Senior Living Association, the Alzheimer's Association, Teepa Snow's Positive Approach™ to Care and Argentum. For more information visit www.sonataseniorliving.com or call Shelley Esden at 407-286-6490.

About Providence One Partners, LLC

Providence One Partners is a multi-disciplined real estate development, investment and brokerage company focused on client-driven real estate solutions. The company has a distinguished track record in developing commercial and residential real estate along with a focus on sustainable senior living communities throughout Florida. For more information visit www.providence-one.com or call 407-333-0900.

Shelley Esden

228749@email4pr.com

407-286-6490 (office)

407-937-8780 (mobile)

SOURCE Sonata Senior Living

Related Links

http://www.sonataseniorliving.com

