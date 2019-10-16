Sonata Senior Living Plans Independent Living and Memory Care Community in Viera, Florida

MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Senior Living and AEW Capital Management, L.P. have announced plans to develop Sonata Viera East, a luxury senior living community in the master-planned community of Viera.

The 5.4-acre development site is located at 4206 Breslay Drive in Melbourne (adjacent to the Viera VA Outpatient Clinic) across the street from Sonata Viera West assisted living community.

Sonata Senior Living will break ground in November 2019 on the 133,000-square-foot community, which features 118 residences, including 88 independent living and 30 memory care apartments.

Bessolo Design Group, Inc. has been selected as the architecture firm and Certified General Contractor.

Upon opening in 2021, Sonata Viera East will expand Sonata Senior Living's inventory in Viera to a total of 200 assisted living, independent living, and memory care apartments, providing a full continuum of care to Brevard County families.

"Sonata Viera East will take senior living to a level above and beyond the status quo," said Shelley Esden, COO of Sonata Senior Living. "Our focus is on creating not only a continuing care community, but also a lifestyle experience underscored by infinite activities and programs designed to surprise and delight our residents."

The new independent living community will offer a large selection of one and two-bedroom floorplans up to 1,250 square feet. Each independent living residence will include a balcony or sunroom, upgraded appliances and finishes, and access to Sonata Senior Living's signature resort-style amenities.

Amenities at Sonata Viera East will include multiple dining venues and lounges; a bistro bar; a zero-entry heated pool; movie theater; arts studio; library; game room; bocce ball court; off-leash dog park; beauty salon and spa; and wellness/fitness center. Residents will have access to covered parking and lush landscaped outdoor areas for grilling, fishing, and recreation.

The memory care development plans are based on Sonata's award-winning Serenades Memory Care, which features a purpose-built design comprising two intimate neighborhoods surrounding a secure courtyard.

"Every aspect of our memory care community incorporates the latest innovations and technology in Alzheimer's and dementia care to promote the autonomy and independence of our residents," noted Esden.

Future independent living and memory care residents can reserve a spot now on Sonata Viera East's priority waitlist by calling 321-735-8850.

About Sonata Senior Living

Orlando-based Sonata Senior Living is a licensed owner, developer and operator of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities located exclusively in Florida. Recognized by Argentum as a Best of the Best Award recipient, Sonata Senior Living is committed to enriching the lives of older adults through constant innovation, programming and services that recognize individuality and personal choice. Partners include the Florida Senior Living Association, the Alzheimer's Association, Teepa Snow's Positive Approach™ to Care and Argentum. For more information visit www.sonataseniorliving.com or call Shelley Esden at 407-286-6490.

About AEW

Founded in 1981, AEW Capital Management, L.P. (AEW) provides real estate investment management services to investors worldwide. One of the world's leading real estate investment advisors, AEW and its affiliates manage approximately $76 billion of property and securities in North America, Europe and Asia (as of June 30, 2019). Grounded in research and experienced in the complexities of the real estate and capital markets, AEW actively manages portfolios in both the public and private property markets and across the risk/return spectrum. AEW and its affiliates have offices in Boston, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Düsseldorf, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo, as well as additional offices in eight European cities. For more information please visit www.aew.com.

Media Contact:

Shelley Esden

226406@email4pr.com

407-286-6490 (office)

407-937-8780 (mobile)

SOURCE Sonata Senior Living