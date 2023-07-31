Sonata Software - International Services Revenue in USD terms grew by 17.5% QoQ (4% QoQ organic), and Domestic Gross Contribution grew by 6.4% QoQ

News provided by

Sonata Software

31 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

Consolidated PAT for Q1 FY 23-24 grew by 6% QoQ

BENGALURU, India, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW.NS) (BSE: SONATSOFTW.BO), a global IT services and technology solutions company, today reported its unaudited financial results for its 1st quarter ended 30th June 2023.

Speaking on the quarterly results Mr. Samir Dhir, MD & CEO of the Company said,

"We are excited to report yet another quarter of Industry-leading growth. Our International services Revenue in USD terms grew 17.5% QoQ. Consolidated PAT for Q1'24 grew 6% QoQ. We crossed $300M annual run rate for International Business in Q1 FY'24. We won our largest-ever multi-year Modernization deal in Europe with a Manufacturing client. Sonata is the only SI launch partner from India for Microsoft's Fabric offering. We recently launched Harmoni.AI – a Responsible-first AI offering for Enterprise scale."

Speaking on the results Mr. Sujit Mohanty, MD & CEO of Sonata Information Technology Limited said, 

"Our domestic products division had an outstanding quarter of financial performance. Our Gross Contribution grew by 6.4 % QoQ and 22% YoY. Our Q1 PAT grew by 3% QoQ and 26% YoY. To accelerate our business growth further, we have started focusing on large hybrid infrastructure System Integration & Management opportunities."

Performance Highlights for the quarter:                                                                                                                            

  • Consolidated:
    • Revenues at ₹ 2,015.5 crores; QoQ growth of 5%
    • EBITDA at ₹ 206.4 crores; QoQ growth of 17%
    • PAT at ₹ 120.1 crores; QoQ growth of 6%
    • Net Cash and equivalents of approximately ₹ 331 Crores (net of borrowings).
    • Consolidated DSO is at 41 days.
  • International IT Services:
    • Revenues at ₹ 633.8 crores; QoQ growth of 19%
    • Revenue in USD at 77.3 Million, QoQ revenue growth of 17.5% (4% QoQ organic growth) & YoY 36.1% in USD terms,
    • EBITDA at ₹ 150.6 crores; QoQ growth of 22%
    • PAT at ₹ 79.9 crores; QoQ growth of 7%
    • Added 10 new customers.
    • International services DSO is 46 days (Q4'23: 49 days)
    • Won two large deals in the quarter.
    • Overall strategy of delivering outcome-based Modernization services using our Domain-Led and technology-based Modernization anchored by GTMs executed through Platformation™.
    • Strong growth from digital based competencies like Managed cloud services and Digital Platformation™ Services (Microsoft & Open source) and focused verticals like TMT, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail / CPG/ TTH, BFSI and Emerging.
    • Our pipeline continues to be healthy and strong through multiple new digital wins from existing and new customers.
  • Domestic Products & Services:
    • Revenues at ₹ 1,391.7 crores; QoQ growth of 1%
    • Gross contribution at 61.8 Crs grew by 6.4% QoQ.
    • EBITDA at ₹ 56.4 crores; QoQ growth of 4%
    • PAT at ₹ 40.2 crores; QoQ growth of 3%
    • DSO is 36 days (Q4'23: 35 days)

About Sonata Software

Sonata Software is a leading Modernization Engineering company, powered by its unique Platformation™ framework that brings together industry expertise, platform technology excellence, design innovation and strategic engagement models to deliver sustained value to customers. We partner with Fortune 500 clients to help them reimagine their business processes as part of modernization programs. As part of this phase, we drive business enablement sessions, consulting, and business processes to be aligned with best-in-class industry-specific practices. Our outcome-based Modernization Services include Cloud, Data, Dynamics, Managed Services, Automation and Digital Contact Center. We offer services and solutions around newer technologies like Generative AI, MS Fabric, and other modernization platforms. Sonata has a strong global presence in key regions including US, UK, Europe, APAC, and ANZ. We are a trusted partner of world leading companies in TMT, Retail & CPG. Manufacturing, BFSI and HLS space. Our partner ecosystem boasts of strong relationships with Microsoft, AWS, Salesforce, Snowflake, Google, and Industry partners and is critical to the value we create with our clients.

For further information, please contact:

Nandita Venkatesh
Sonata Software Limited
CIN- L72200MH1994PLC082110
A.P.S. Trust Building, Bull Temple Road, N.R. Colony
Bangalore 560019, India
[email protected] 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2165758/Sonata_Software_Earnings.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689012/3972645/Sonata_Software_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Sonata Software

Also from this source

Sonata Software launches Harmoni.AI

Sonata Software Achieves Select Tier Partner Status with Snowflake for US Region

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.