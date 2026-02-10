Sonata Software Achieves AWS Premier Tier Status in the AWS Partner Network

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW) (BSE: 532221), a leading AI-first Modernization Engineering company, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN).

This AWS Premier Tier Services Partner designation – obtained through a rigorous approval process – recognizes Sonata Software as an AWS partner with demonstrated expertise and a proven track record in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage workloads on AWS.

"This recognition reinforces Sonata Software's ability to deliver measurable business outcomes for customers through AWS-powered solutions," said Sujit Mohanty, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sonata Software's Domestic Business (SITL). "By combining AWS's breadth of cloud services with Sonata Software's strengths in modernization, data, and AI-led transformation, we help enterprises accelerate value realization while building platforms that are resilient, future-ready, and scalable."

AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status also validates the strong pool of AWS-trained and certified technical consultants, with proven capabilities across professional services, program delivery, and complex cloud transformations and extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS.

"This milestone underscores our focus and long-term investment in building cloud-native, AI-ready architectures with strong operational and governance controls," said Rajsekhar Datta Roy, Chief Technology Officer at Sonata Software. "Our teams bring together platform engineering, data modernisation, and responsible AI to help enterprises deploy mission-critical workloads on AWS with confidence, security, and scale."

Sonata Software continues to strengthen its AWS-aligned offerings across cloud migration, application and data modernization, AI-enabled engineering, and industry-specific accelerators. With its growing focus on governed cloud adoption and production-grade AI, Sonata Software enables enterprises to move beyond experimentation and realise sustained business impact on AWS.

About Sonata Software

In today's market, there is a unique duality in technology adoption. On one side, extreme focus on cost containment by clients, and on the other, deep motivation to modernize their Digital storefronts to attract more consumers and B2B customers.

Sonata Software, with $1 Billion Revenue, is a leading AI-first Modernization Engineering company. Our unique Modernization approach through Platformation.AI helps create Efficient and Agile digital businesses to drive intelligent ecosystems of the future. Our bouquet of Modernization Engineering Services cuts across Data, Cloud, Dynamics, Automation, Cyber Security, and around newer technologies like Generative AI, Microsoft Fabric, and other modernization platforms.

Our unique and innovative Responsible-first AI offering Sonata Harmoni.AI is a comprehensive platform powered by GenAI and encompasses a variety of industry solutions, service delivery platforms, and accelerators. It is distinguished by its embedded ethics, privacy, security, and compliance. We enable our clients to leverage AI in three different ways: i) driving efficiencies, ii) driving higher consumer experience/modern sales, and iii) driving innovative business models. We have launched bleeding edge Agentic AI offering – AgentBridge – that enables enterprises to usher in the era of intelligent, scalable AI-driven operations.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Sonata Software has a strong global presence, including key regions North America, UK, Europe, APAC, and ANZ. We are one of the fastest growing IT Services companies and a trusted partner of Fortune 500 companies in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); Healthcare and Lifesciences (HLS); Telecom, Media, and Technology (TMT); and Retail, Manufacturing and Distribution (RMD) space.

