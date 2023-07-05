Sonata Software achieves AWS Service Delivery Designations for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service and Amazon DynamoDB

Recognition highlights Sonata's expertise and success in delivering exceptional cloud solutions on AWS.

BANGALORE, India, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software, a leading Modernization Engineering company, announces that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery designations for two key AWS services: Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) and Amazon DynamoDB.

As an Advanced Tier Services Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), Sonata has demonstrated deep technical proficiency and a track record of customer success with Amazon EKS and Amazon DynamoDB. These designations showcase Sonata's commitment to meeting evolving customer needs and driving digital transformation.

Anthony Lange, Global Partner Officer at Sonata Software said, "We are pleased to announce that Sonata Software has achieved the Amazon Service Delivery designations for Amazon EKS and Amazon DynamoDB. This feat demonstrates our team's expertise in delivering cutting-edge cloud solutions on AWS. As a trusted AWS Partner, we remain dedicated to providing innovative solutions that help our customers achieve their digital transformation goals."

Sonata's long-standing relationship with AWS has been built on trust and collaboration. With its proven capability in various AWS solutions and services, Sonata has helped companies succeed in their digital transformations. This relationship has allowed Sonata to achieve the AWS Service Delivery designations, further validating its expertise in delivering Amazon EKS and Amazon DynamoDB solutions.

The AWS Service Delivery Program facilitates seamless integration and deployment of scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions for businesses. Sonata is now equipped to help businesses accelerate their cloud journey using Amazon EKS, enhancing their application delivery capabilities. Amazon EKS provides a scalable and flexible environment for managing containers, streamlining operations and increasing efficiency.

Additionally, with the Amazon DynamoDB Service Delivery designation, Sonata solidifies its position as a leader in data-driven solutions. Amazon DynamoDB offers a high-performance database solution, allowing businesses to handle any amount of data and unlocking the full potential of their data assets.

By strengthening its relationship with AWS, Sonata will continue leveraging its expertise in AWS to empower customers and drive success in the digital era.

