Sonata Software Achieves Select Tier Partner Status with Snowflake for US Region

News provided by

Sonata Software

20 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

Another Play Big move by Sonata in Cloud & Data space

BANGALORE, India, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW.NS) (BSE: SONATSOFTW.NS), a leading global Modernization Engineering company, announced that it has achieved Select Tier partner status from Snowflake, the Data Cloud Company, for the US region. As a select partner, Sonata can accelerate the digital transformation of its joint customers who can fully leverage the performance, flexibility and near-infinite scalability of the Snowflake Data Cloud.

This esteemed recognition is a testament of Sonata's extensive experience in implementing Snowflake solutions, delivering high-quality services, and driving successful outcomes for its clients.

Sonata will accelerate the Modernization journey of its customers by offering a comprehensive suite of services, including Snowflake implementation, migration, optimization, and managed services. Its team of skilled consultants and domain experts will enable organizations to seamlessly leverage Snowflake's capabilities and drive business innovation.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Select Partner by Snowflake. This achievement highlights our deep expertise in harnessing the power of Snowflake to deliver transformative data solutions to our clients. We remain committed to helping organizations unlock the true value of their data assets and accelerate their digital modernization journeys," said Anthony Lange, Global Partner Officer at Sonata Software.

The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Certified partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake's flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights. 

With this recognition, Sonata Software strengthens its position as a trusted advisor and technology partner for organizations seeking to harness the power of Snowflake's cloud data platform.

About Sonata Software

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689012/Sonata_Software_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sonata Software

