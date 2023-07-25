Sonata Software launches Harmoni.AI

Sonata Software

25 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

A Responsible-first AI offering for Enterprise scale, leveraging the power of Generative AI.

BANGALORE, India , July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW.NS) (BSE: SONATSOFTW.BO), the leading Modernization Engineering company, today announced the launch of Harmoni.AI, a Responsible-first AI offering with a bouquet of Industry solutions, service delivery platforms, and accelerators using generative artificial intelligence (AI). 

Generative AI is one of the most recent artificial intelligence developments. The trained AI models generate original, human-like content based on massive training datasets and neural network technology. 

Sonata's 'Responsible by Design' approach ensures uncompromising ethics, trust, privacy, security, and compliance. It will amplify the potential of humans, enterprises, and communities to tap into the next generation of opportunities to create value from unparalleled innovations, connected ecosystems, and pervasive efficiencies.

"We are excited to launch Harmoni.AI, our Play Big move in a Responsible-first AI and generative AI space. We are seeing strong interest from our clients in enhancing customer experience, launching new business models, growing revenue, and enhancing productivity. Our responsibility is to help Enterprises leverage the most relevant use cases for their specific business needs within a governed framework. The key to success, therefore, as with any AI, is the guardrails that humans build around them to guarantee secure and trusted outcomes,said Samir Dhir, MD & CEO of Sonata Software.

Sonata's Harmoni.AI is a holistic 'Responsible by Design' platform for generative AI. A Data Governance and Acceleration engine backs it with a choice of using Industry Leading LLMs and a consulting framework to enable effective adoption and faster time to market. Sonata has built 6 Service delivery platforms, Industry Use cases, and Acceleration BOTs. It is doing pilots with multiple customers, including Fortune 500 clients, particularly in the areas of Healthcare and Life Sciences, Consumer Products & Retail, Telecom, Media & Technology, and Banking and Financial Services. 

Sonata has established Harmoni.AI Academy, to train engineers on 'Responsible-First by Design' approach and around 20% of its Engineers are involved on AI initiatives to enable clients to leverage the potential of generative AI in a trusted, secure, and governed framework.

