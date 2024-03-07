Sonata Software Supercharges Harmoni.AI with Microsoft Azure AI to Drive Responsible-First AI Adoption Across Enterprises

Sonata Harmoni.AI, integrating Microsoft Azure AI services, will help customer reimagine business with Generative AI, differentiating themselves in the marketplace

BANGALORE, India, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading Modernization Engineering company, Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW) (BSE: 532221) in a significant step to accelerate the adoption of responsible-first AI across enterprises has announced the integration of Sonata Harmoni.AI with Microsoft Azure AI service. This integration complements Sonata's collaboration with Microsoft Fabric and its position as a Microsoft AI Partner Council member.

Listed on Azure Marketplace, Sonata Harmoni.AI is the responsible-first AI offering with a bouquet of Industry solutions, service delivery platforms, and accelerators using Generative AI.

This integration of Sonata Harmoni.AI with Microsoft Azure AI empowers customers with Responsible first solutions that underscore robust data security, privacy features, and governed utilization of generative AI. Utilizing Microsoft Azure AI services, Sonata Harmoni.AI will fuel the institutionalization of Generative AI solutions and allow customers to differentiate in the marketplace, enhancing both customer experience and operational efficiency.

"Our 30-year collaboration with Microsoft underscores our dedication to empowering customers for success in the evolving AI landscape and modernization journey. The integration of Microsoft Azure AI services with Harmoni.AI represents a pivotal advancement, enhancing our ability to deliver AI solutions that expedite customer adoption, enable distinct use cases, boost productivity, and foster secure innovation. We believe the Generative AI offerings resulting from this integration will empower developers and organizations to swiftly create responsible, intelligent, and forward-looking solutions using intuitive APIs and models," said Samir Dhir, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Sonata Software.

"In the dynamic digital landscape, Sonata's commitment to responsible AI aligns with our vision of enabling customers to stay ahead and thrive in this era of continual evolution," said Ali Dalloul, Vice President, customer experience engineering, Azure AI at Microsoft. "By integrating Microsoft Azure AI services, Sonata's Harmoni.AI empowers individuals, and enterprises to unlock new business outcomes."

Sonata Software enjoys a long-standing collaboration with Microsoft and has consistently earned accolades such as Member Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications, Microsoft Cloud Partner, and various Solutions Partner designations across strategic domains. These include Business Applications, Data & AI (Azure), Digital & App Innovation (Azure), Infrastructure (Azure), Modern Work, and Security.

About Sonata Software

In today's market, there is a unique duality in technology adoption. On one side, extreme focus on cost containment by clients, and on the other, deep motivation to modernize their Digital storefronts to attract more consumers and B2B customers.

As a leading Modernization Engineering company, we aim to deliver modernization-driven hyper-growth for our clients based on the deep differentiation we have created in Modernization Engineering, powered by our Lightening suite and 16-step Platformation™ playbook. In addition, we bring agility and systems thinking to accelerate time to market for our clients.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Sonata has a strong global presence, including key regions US, UK, Europe, APAC, and ANZ. We are a trusted partner of world leading companies in TMT (Telecom, Media and Technology), Retail & CPG, Manufacturing, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) and HLS (Healthcare and Lifesciences) space. Our bouquet of Modernization Engineering Services cuts across Cloud, Data, Dynamics, Contact Centers and around newer technologies like Generative AI, MS Fabric, and other modernization platforms.

