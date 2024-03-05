Sonata Therapeutics and the Champalimaud Foundation Announce Research Collaboration for SNT-3012 in Pancreatic and Colorectal Cancers

WATERTOWN, Mass., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing a new class of therapeutics called Network Medicines™, and the Champalimaud Foundation, a world leader in biomedical research and academic medicine, today announced a research collaboration for the development of Sonata's novel Network Medicine, SNT-3012. The partnership will drive the continued research and development of SNT-3012 for the treatment of pancreatic and colorectal cancers.

The collaboration combines Sonata's foundational understanding of Network Medicines with the Champalimaud Foundation's patient-derived samples as well as scientific and clinical excellence to conduct proof-of-concept studies that will play a role in the clinical translation of SNT-3012.

"Network Medicines hold the promise to drive resolution of intractable diseases by coordinating all key cells in a disease network toward cure," said Francesco Marincola, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Sonata Therapeutics. "To date, SNT-3012 has demonstrated a strong network effect preclinically, and we are excited to further this research in collaboration with the Champalimaud Foundation, with their cutting-edge research capabilities and clinical center of excellence. Together, we aim to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those suffering from pancreatic and colorectal cancers."

The Immunotherapy team at the Champalimaud Foundation added, "This partnership exemplifies our commitment to fuse research and clinical development into one common pathway in order to bring scientific discoveries from the lab to the clinic. Given the potential of Network Medicines to transform the standard of care for pancreatic and colorectal cancer, we look forward to collaborating with Sonata as we work together to create new treatment options for patients with unmet clinical needs and to improve the health and well-being of humankind."

Network Medicines are a new category of therapeutics that are purposefully designed to reprogram diseased cells to release a precise combination of therapeutic signals, coordinating all key cell types in the network to drive disease resolution. SNT-3012 is Sonata's preclinical Network Medicine being developed for the treatment of pancreatic and colorectal cancers, diseases known for their complexity and limited treatment options. Treatment with SNT-3012 has demonstrated significant tumor regression, in both warm and cold syngeneic tumor models, by coordinating all key cell types in the cancer network to drive immune-mediated tumor rejection.

About Sonata Therapeutics

Sonata Therapeutics is a biotechnology company pioneering the development of Network Medicines™, a new class of therapeutics specifically designed to reprogram diseased cells to release therapeutic signals that coordinate key cell types in a disease network and drive towards disease resolution. With a rapidly growing, diverse pipeline of novel Network Medicines for cancer and fibrosis, Sonata is dedicated to transforming the drivers of disease into coordinators of cure.

For more information on Sonata Therapeutics, please visit www.sonatatx.com.

About the Champalimaud Foundation

The Champalimaud Foundation is dedicated to advancing science and medicine in the quest for enhancing health, life quality and longevity on a global scale. Operating out of the Champalimaud Centre for the Unknown in Lisbon, Portugal, the Foundation combines research programs and clinical services to pursue its mission. Through fusion medicine, its translational methodology, the Foundation swiftly bridges the gap between basic science and clinical application, aiming to improve human health and well-being. The Champalimaud Foundation's commitment to innovative healthcare and biomedical research continues to make a profound impact worldwide, together with its global partners in industry and academia.

For more information on the Champalimaud Foundation, please visit www.fchampalimaud.org.

Sonata Media Contact

[email protected]

Champalimaud Foundation Media Contact

Vitor Cunha

[email protected]

SOURCE Sonata Therapeutics