Sonata's Harmoni.AI, the Responsible-first AI for Enterprise Scale Catches the Imagination of its Clients

Fortune 500 clients actively engaged with Sonata to enable their modernization journey, powered by its Gen AI platform

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software, the leading modernization engineering company, is witnessing a high level of interest for its recently launched Harmoni.AI, a responsible-first AI offering a bouquet of industry solutions, service delivery platforms, and accelerators using generative artificial intelligence (AI). Sonata is involved in several pilots with Fortune 500 clients and is in conversation with many enterprises across the globe.

Sonata's Harmoni.AI, the responsible-first ai for enterprise scale, ensures trust, privacy, security, compliance, and uncompromising ethics. A data governance and acceleration engine backs it, with a choice between using industry-leading LLMs and a consulting framework to enable effective adoption and faster time to market.

"We are excited to take the next leap in our modernization journey with Gen AI to drive our next phase of transformation, enabled by the responsible-first approach leveraging Sonata's Harmoni.AI offerings," said Alfred Muthunathan, CIO, CPL Aromas.

Sonata has built six service delivery platforms, industry use cases, and acceleration BOTs. It is involved in pilots with multiple customers, including Fortune 500 clients, particularly in the areas of healthcare & life sciences, consumer products & retail, telecom, media & technology, and banking & financial services.

''We are very proud and excited to partner with CPL Aromas to enable the next phase of their modernization journey with Gen AI and to ensure that Harmoni.AI, our responsible-first AI, enables them to enjoy the first-mover edge in their space. Also, it's quite exhilarating to be doing several pilots for Fortune 500 clients and conversing with many enterprises to understand their business challenges and propose solutions powered by Gen AI. This disruptive technology has taken the world by storm,' said Rajsekhar Datta Roy, CTO, Sonata Software.

Sonata's Harmoni.AI Academy is training engineers on the 'Responsible-First by Design' approach, and around 20% of its engineers are involved in AI initiatives to enable clients to leverage the potential of generative AI in a trusted, secure, and governed framework.

"While the world is debating whether Gen AI can ensure trust, privacy, security, compliance, and uncompromising ethics, it is also worried about its impact concerning sustainability. A study at the University of Massachusetts shows that training a single AI model can emit as much carbon as five cars in their lifetimes. Our engineers, while conceiving and building Harmoni.AI, took a wholesome approach to responsible-first design, keeping all these possible concerns in mind," added Rajsekhar Datta Roy, CTO, Sonata Software.

Harmoni.AI aims to amplify the potential of humans, enterprises, and communities to tap into the next generation of opportunities, to create value from unparalleled innovations, connected ecosystems, and pervasive efficiencies.

