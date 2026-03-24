Sonder Capital Closes its Second Fund and Announces Participation from Major Healthcare Systems

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonder Capital, a healthcare venture capital firm investing in companies revolutionizing the standard of care, today announced the closing of its second fund, Futures II.

The fund includes participation from Mayo Clinic and Sutter Health, reflecting their collective interest in innovative technologies that have the potential to advance the future of patient care by enhancing access, improving quality and transforming the overall patient experience.

"Through our second fund we'll continue enabling the next wave of companies and healthcare technologies reshaping medicine," said Kate Garrett, Managing Partner at Sonder Capital. "And through our collaboration with Mayo Clinic and Sutter Health, we're strengthening our ability to support portfolio companies with insights from frontline care delivery—helping founders ensure innovation directly translates into better patient care."

Futures II is anchored by an investment thesis focused on AI-enabled medical robotics and minimally invasive therapies, fueling companies creating entirely new care pathways and business models. The fund will back companies innovating in these categories to create new standards of care in distributed settings—shifting what can be treated, where it can be treated, and who can deliver it.

"Medical robotics has already transformed what's possible in the operating room—and we're now entering the next chapter," said Fred Moll, MD, Founding Partner at Sonder Capital. "The addition of AI is unlocking new levels of performance and automation across care pathways, accelerating a revolution that will benefit patients, clinicians, and health systems alike, around the world."

About Sonder Capital

Sonder's team of veteran investors, innovators, founder-operators, and company builders is known not only for their individual achievements, but also for their collective success in creating, funding, and leading private and public companies that have transformed healthcare for millions of patients globally — including Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), Guidant Corporation (NYSE: GDT), Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV), Procept Biorobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT), Auris Health, and Reflexion Medical, among others. Sonder's extensive network of limited partners is global and includes industry leaders, high-net-worth individuals, and leading family offices focused on investing in game-changing healthcare companies. Sonder Capital was co-founded in 2019 by healthcare luminaries Jay Watkins and Fred Moll, MD.

For more information, visit:www.sondercapital.com

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SOURCE Sonder Capital