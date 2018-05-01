Sonder Health Expands Offerings With Telehealth Strategy Consulting and Clinical Delivery Services That Feature Virtual Consultations

YORKTOWN, Ind., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonder Health has expanded its offerings to feature telehealth strategy consulting and pre-designed clinical delivery services to make telehealth a successful reality for hospitals, health systems, health plans and health-oriented companies. By connecting patients with trained providers where and when they need it most through on-demand or scheduled live virtual visits, telehealth programs increase coverage of care, reduce hospital re-admissions and improve patient satisfaction and clinical outcomes.

In addition to assisting organizations with successfully designing and implementing telehealth programs, Sonder Health also provides pre-designed programs that feature a vast specialty-specific provider network. Key specializations include lactation consulting and nutrition counseling where patients receive professional consultations at home or in a health facility through live virtual visits via a mobile device, tablet or computer. The nationwide telehealth provider network provides secure video visits from International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs) and Registered Dietitians in all 50 states.

All virtual encounters are HIPAA-compliant and accessible online seven days a week, 52 weeks per year, scheduled or on-demand. All providers are licensed, certified and trained in telehealth delivery for clinical quality standards and emergency management protocols. Lactation consulting services are compliant with World Health Organization International Code of Marketing of Breast Milk Substitutes and the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative.

"Our aim is to help organizations turn telehealth from theory to reality. We understand each organization has its own unique challenges and goals when it comes to rolling out telehealth programs. We help them succeed in implementing telehealth programs that expand patient access to care and improve clinical outcomes. It's not new for patients to use technology to look for answers, but self-diagnosis via 'Dr. Google' can lead to misdiagnosis and poor long-term health. Connecting patients with on-demand, evidence-based care with a provider who is trained significantly improves patient health," said Lauren Majors, co-founder and CEO of Sonder Health.

Increasing the availability of lactation consulting addresses a key gap in care for women. Currently, there is approximately one IBCLC available for every 254 births, yet 92 percent of women have breastfeeding problems, according to a study published in the Journal of Pediatrics. Breastfeeding problems occur 24/7/365 and need to be addressed within three to four hours. More than 40 percent of infant hospital re-admissions are due to feeding problems. Many of these problems are potentially preventable conditions, most of which can be addressed during a tele-lactation visit.

There is also a significant gap in care in relation to nutrition counseling. Currently, 84 million American adults are obese with a high body mass index (BMI) of 30 or above, 29 million have elevated high-density lipoprotein (HDL) levels and more than 100 million have diabetes. Nutrition consulting services address prenatal and postnatal nutrition, as well as the most common chronic diseases for men and women.

About

Sonder Health provides telehealth strategy consulting and clinical delivery services, including live video visits, to hospitals, health systems, health plans and health-oriented companies. Sonder Health also provides pre-designed programs that feature a vast specialty-specific provider network. Key specializations include lactation consulting and nutrition counseling where patients receive professional consultations at home or in a health facility through live virtual visits via a mobile device, tablet or computer. The nationwide telehealth provider network provides secure video visits from International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs) and Registered Dietitians in all 50 states. For more information, contact Lauren Majors at lauren@sonderhealth.com.

Company Contact:

Lauren Majors, IBCLC

Co-Founder & CEO

Sonder Health

888-781-7215

Media Contact:

Stephanie Richards

SowGrow PR

678-744-7690

contact@sowgrowpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sonder-health-expands-offerings-with-telehealth-strategy-consulting-and-clinical-delivery-services-that-feature-virtual-consultations-300639807.html

SOURCE Sonder Health