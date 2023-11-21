SONDER HEALTH INCLUDES ALOE CARE'S VOICE-ACTIVATED MEDICAL ALERT AS A FULLY COVERED BENEFIT IN 2024

News provided by

Aloe Care Health, Inc.

21 Nov, 2023, 10:44 ET

Sonder Health Plan Makes Aloe Care's Essentials Offering Available to Thousands of Eligible Medicare Advantage Members — Leading the Way by Fully Covering In-Home, Tech-Based Solutions for Older Adults

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aloe Care Health ("Aloe Care"), known for developing the world's most advanced voice-activated medical alert and communication service for eldercare, announced leading tech-enabled health insurance carrier Sonder Health Plans ("Sonder") as its newest insurance partner. Sonder's Medicare Advantage plans will provide Aloe Care's voice-activated advanced medical alert as a fully covered benefit in 2024 to eligible members.

Continue Reading
Sonder Health Plans joins Aloe Care's growing roster of insurance partners. Sonder's Medicare Advantage plans will provide Aloe Care's voice-activated advanced medical alert as a fully covered benefit in 2024 to eligible members.
Sonder Health Plans joins Aloe Care's growing roster of insurance partners. Sonder's Medicare Advantage plans will provide Aloe Care's voice-activated advanced medical alert as a fully covered benefit in 2024 to eligible members.

Aloe Care's Essentials includes the company's patented, voice-activated Smart Hub, providing 24/7 access to professional emergency response, built-in motion, temperature, and air-quality sensors, and a wearable care button. Essentials also comes with Aloe Care's proprietary care collaboration app for users' personal and professional caregivers. Additional Aloe Care offerings are expected to be added in the near future.

Aloe Care and Sonder share a commitment to consumer-centric technology. Designed for caregivers by caregivers, Aloe Care's advanced technology fills critical voids for both older adults and caregivers alike. More than 25 percent of Aloe Care's dispatched emergencies are initiated with voice, ensuring that people get help even when they are not wearing a pendant and therefore dramatically reducing long-lie falls.

Commented Suzanna Roberts, CEO, Sonder Health Plans: "We believe in meeting our members where they are—and, for older adults, that includes offering tools and services that promote safer independence and better communication. Aloe Care stood out to us because it is the most comprehensive, advanced system on the market - representing the future of caregiving and aging safely in place."

"Sonder Health has been the ideal partner to ensure Aloe Care is accessible to as many people as possible," said Paul Rooney, Chief Growth Officer, Aloe Care Health. "They are leading the way, as increasingly, insurance carriers value the role of integrated technology in the changing healthcare landscape. Sonder shares our vision for delivering a better experience of aging."

Sonder members can take advantage of this benefit by calling 1-(888)-428-4440 (M-F, Oct 1 - March 31, 8AM - 8PM ET).

About 10,000 Americans turn 65 each day in a country that already has more than 55 million older adults, and 80% would prefer to age in their homes. With this growth, there is an even greater need for resources that promote safety and independence. By making Aloe Care's Essentials a fully covered benefit, Sonder is increasing affordability and accessibility.

ABOUT ALOE CARE HEALTH:
Aloe Care's voice-activated system is the world's most-advanced in-home medical alert and communication system for older adults. Aloe Care's award-winning solution is offered by numerous home healthcare organizations and insurance partners throughout the U.S. Aloe Care is the partner of choice for its ability to leverage its significant data set to help drive better health outcomes for older adults. The company is headquartered in New York. 

For more information, visit www.aloecare.com.

ABOUT SONDER HEALTH PLANS
Sonder Health Plans is an Atlanta-based insurer, offering personalized Medicare Advantage plan options to the people of Georgia. The company aims to improve the overall health of its members through innovative offerings that make healthcare simple, personal and affordable. Sonder is committed to becoming a valued and trusted partner through high-touch service based on improved access and responsiveness to member needs.

For more information on Sonder, visit www.sonderhealthplans.com

SOURCE Aloe Care Health, Inc.

Also from this source

ALOE CARE LAUNCHES MOBILE MEDICAL ALERT DEVICE WITH GROUNDBREAKING CAREGIVING FEATURES

ALOE CARE LAUNCHES MOBILE MEDICAL ALERT DEVICE WITH GROUNDBREAKING CAREGIVING FEATURES

Aloe Care Health, makers of the world's most advanced, voice-activated, in-home solution for remote eldercare, announced the launch of Mobile...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.