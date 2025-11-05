SonderMind Expands Psychiatry to All 50 States

Expansion enables SonderMind to meet all behavioral healthcare needs for communities across the country, with demonstrated outcomes for clients receiving more comprehensive care

DENVER, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SonderMind , a leader in enabling a continuous care journey and improving outcomes both within and beyond the therapy session, today announced that in-network psychiatry care is available through SonderMind in all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. SonderMind is addressing a national shortage of psychiatry care, offering in-person and telepsychiatry medical evaluations in less than five days. In comparison, the national average for in-person and telepsychiatry appointments is 67 days and 43 days, respectively. Recognizing the need for an integrated, in-network solution that connects therapy, psychiatry, and self-care to help individuals feel better, faster, SonderMind's expanded psychiatry services are available to commercial insurance, Medicare, and Medicare Advantage members.

"At SonderMind, we aim to provide outcome-driven mental healthcare through our comprehensive care model. With psychiatry now available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and covered by most of the major insurers, we are delivering on this mission," said Jen Meyer, President at SonderMind. "Everyone deserves high-quality mental healthcare regardless of where you live, and through our psychiatry expansion we can bring that to more patients and providers nationwide."

With more than half of U.S. counties lacking a single psychiatrist, offering psychiatry in addition to therapy and self-care in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., means individuals can access the care they need, in their state–whether on their phone, a virtual appointment on their computer, or an in-person session with their provider. Additionally, given that therapy and psychiatry are often paired together to provide more comprehensive care, this expansion will drive better outcomes for individuals in need.

With its nationwide reach, AI-driven personalization, and comprehensive human-led care, SonderMind is setting a new standard in mental health that delivers real psychiatry care results:

97 percent of SonderMind patients felt a strong connection with their psychiatry provider

85 percent started psychiatry care within five days of reaching out

75 percent use in-network insurance benefits for their psychiatry care

40+ specialties covered - from anxiety and depression to ADHD and bipolar disorder

SonderMind clients and providers have experienced the results of a comprehensive approach to care. Jacob, a client in Colorado, said, "When I had both therapy and psychiatry helping me, I felt that I was improving much more! That and I could properly act on the techniques my therapist would recommend to me. If anyone was going to try therapy or psychiatry, I'd make sure your therapist and psychiatrist are allowed to talk between each other about your care. It makes everything easier."

Peter Bordelon, the psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner in Colorado who cared for Jacob, said, "Our collaborative approach offered Jacob a stronger support network during a difficult period and ultimately contributed to better clinical outcomes. When therapy and psychiatry work in synchrony, patients will benefit from a strong, multidisciplinary treatment team. There's no single path that fits everyone—sometimes starting with one approach, adding another, or shifting focus over time makes perfect sense. What matters most is building trust and partnership with each provider and using that foundation to guide care collaboratively."

SonderMind takes a comprehensive, personalized approach to mental healthcare to ensure that each person's needs are met with the appropriate level of human-powered care or the AI-powered tools for that moment. The SonderMind app provides continuous access to on-demand self-care resources, such as meditations, breathing exercises, neurotunes, and brain training. SonderMind's Daily Reflections help users track their progress, reflect on their mental health, and maintain momentum as they improve their mental wellness. For those ready for care, SonderMind's AI-powered Care Concierge streamlines the process of finding and scheduling virtual and in-person appointments with providers, who accept national and local commercial insurance, Medicare, Medicare Advantage and VA plans, as well as industry competitive self-pay options. The app is free and available on iOS and Android .

About SonderMind

At SonderMind, we believe everyone deserves to have continuous mental health care, at any stage of life. SonderMind care encompasses everything from therapy and medication management to meditation and mindfulness exercises. Our clinicians leverage our digital tools and research to deliver increasingly high-quality care and to develop thriving practices. Combining technology and human connection, SonderMind drives better outcomes through our comprehensive approach. Learn more about SonderMind at sondermind.com or download the mobile app, available on iOS and Android .

SOURCE SonderMind