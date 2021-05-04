Sonendo® & TDO® Software Sponsor AAE "Save Your Tooth Month"

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – Sonendo, Inc., a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced their renewed sponsorship of the American Association of Endodontists (AAE) Save Your Tooth Month.

This year Sonendo is partnering with affiliate company TDO Software, Inc., developer of The Digital Office®; the most widely used endodontic practice management software in the world.

Save Your Tooth Month is an annual national initiative with the purpose of instilling the value of preserving natural teeth when possible and the importance of seeing an endodontist when experiencing tooth pain. The emphasis for this year's initiative is A Healthier Mouth=A Healthier YOU, focusing on how to develop and maintain better dental habits that can lead to better overall health. According to a recent survey commissioned by the AAE, the pandemic derailed many of the participants' dental hygiene routines and caused over half of them to postpone their general checkups. The survey's findings initiated a revitalized focus on the simple dental hygiene habits that can prevent the need for advanced dental care later.

"We are honored to sponsor this year's Save your Tooth Month", said Bjarne Bergheim, President and CEO of Sonendo, Inc. "Sonendo's mission is Saving Teeth Through Sound Science®, so we are very aligned with the AAE as they promote the role of the endodontist in saving teeth and improving oral care. Sonendo is also honored to have worked with endodontists to save more than 500,000 teeth across the United States and Canada using the GentleWave® Procedure for root canal therapy."

Endodontic practices can visit aae.org/sytm-member to learn more and access professional resources to help celebrate Save Your Tooth Month with peers across the country.

About Sonendo and TDO

Sonendo, Inc., is a privately held company developing innovative technologies to transform dentistry by Saving Teeth Through Sound Science®. The GentleWave System shows significant improvements in clinical efficacy and practice efficiency when compared to standard root canal treatment.1,2,3 Sonendo is also the parent company of TDO Software, the developer of the most widely used endodontic practice management software in the world, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO software seamlessly integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting, and CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

For more information about Sonendo visit www.sonendo.com. For information about TDO visit www.tdo4endo.com.

REFERENCES

1Sigurdsson A et al. (2016) J Endod. 42:1040-48. 2Molina B et al. (2015) J Endod. 41:1701-05. 3Trope M et al. (1999) J Endod. 25:345–50.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations and information currently available to management. All statements that address events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including without limitation our expectations on the timing and progress of research and development activities. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they speak only as of the date when made. Sonendo does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, developments, or events could differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Sonendo Investor Relations

+1-949-667-7197

[email protected]

SOURCE Sonendo

Related Links

http://www.sonendo.com

