Sonendo® Acquires Portfolio of Novel Dental Procedure Technology Patents

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonendo®, Inc., a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced the acquisition of all the assets of FluidFile Ltd., an Israeli dental company.

FluidFile is a specialist endodontic company that has developed a range of options for alternative root canal treatments. The assets included within the transaction primarily consist of a patent portfolio of 24 granted patents and pending patent applications with global reach relating to fluid motion technology in dental procedures. This transaction furthers Sonendo's strategic objective to transform the way in which root canals are treated. Sonendo's intellectual property portfolio covering cleaning and disinfecting in dentistry now includes over 119 patents worldwide and supports Sonendo's mission to improve patients' quality of life by saving teeth and stopping the progression of tooth decay

"This acquisition is an important investment in our business and our future. The FluidFile patents complement Sonendo's current patent portfolio and strengthen our already strong intellectual property position. We look forward to leveraging our intellectual property portfolio for unique product offerings that we expect will provide better and more efficient patient care and further adoption for our GentleWave technology," said Sonendo President and CEO Bjarne Bergheim.

Sonendo's GentleWave Procedure represents the next wave in the evolution of endodontic technology and can improve the patient experience. The GentleWave Procedure is designed to deliver more thorough cleaning and disinfection to the entire root canal system —even in the microscopic places where bacteria can hide—and leave more of the tooth structure intact1,2. Most GentleWave Procedures can be performed in one visit, and in general, patients have found the procedure to be comfortable3. Additionally, the GentleWave System is designed to generate virtually no aerosolized material into the air during normal use4, which has become an important issue for clinicians and patients during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the heightened sensitivity to the concerns associated with cross-contamination via aerosol. Procedure instruments for the GentleWave System also come pre-sterilized and are single-use, further minimizing the risk of exposure from one patient to the next.

About Sonendo® and TDO® Software

Sonendo, Inc. is a privately held commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease globally. The GentleWave System is an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure 1,2. The system utilizes our proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system in a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure 1,2,3. The clinical benefits of our GentleWave System when compared to conventional methods of root canal therapy include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning that is independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high and rapid rates of healing and minimal to no post-operative pain 1,3. In addition to the clinical benefits, the GentleWave System can improve the workflow and economics of dental practices. Sonendo is also the parent company of TDO Software, the developer of widely used endodontic practice management software solutions, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO Software seamlessly integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting, CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

For more information about Sonendo visit sonendo.com. For information about TDO visit tdo4endo.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations and information currently available to management. All statements that address events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including without limitation our expectations on the timing and progress of research and development activities. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they speak only as of the date when made. Sonendo does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly, whether from new information, future events, or otherwise. Actual results, developments, or events could differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements.

