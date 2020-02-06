Sonendo® Appoints Andrew Kirkpatrick as Chief Operating Officer

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonendo®, Inc., a dental technology company developing and commercializing products to save teeth through Sound Science®, announced today the appointment of Andrew Kirkpatrick as Chief Operating Officer.

Andrew Kirkpatrick has extensive experience in technology, including medical technology. Immediately prior to joining the team at Sonendo, Mr. Kirkpatrick was Chief Operating Officer at Accuray, a leading radiation oncology company. In addition, he has served in leadership capacities at two semiconductor equipment companies, as Senior Director of Corporate Mergers and Acquisitions at KLA-Tencor and Director of Product Marketing at GaSonics. Mr. Kirkpatrick received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the United States Naval Academy and an MBA in Marketing and Finance from the University of California, Berkeley.

"On behalf of the Sonendo Team, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Andrew Kirkpatrick. Andy is a strong leader with a diverse set of talent and experiences to help drive operations of Sonendo to the next level," said Bjarne Bergheim, President and CEO of Sonendo.

"I'm excited to join Sonendo and leverage my operating experience to advance the company's growth. Together, we can continue to deliver industry-recognized innovations that provide effective, efficient endodontic treatments to delight both clinicians and patients," Mr. Kirkpatrick said.

About Sonendo

Sonendo, Inc. is a privately-held company developing innovative technologies to transform dentistry by Saving Teeth Through Sound Science®. The GentleWave® System shows significant improvements in clinical efficacy and practice efficiency when compared to standard root canal treatment.1,2, 3 Sonendo is the parent company of TDO® Software, the developer of the most widely used endodontic practice management software in the world, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO software seamlessly integrates practice management, imaging, social media, referral reporting, CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

