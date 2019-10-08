Sonendo: Fastest-Growing Mid-Size Private Company In Orange County, CA

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonendo®, Inc., developer of the GentleWave® System, announced today that they had recently been named as the fastest-growing company in the mid-size category by the Orange County Business Journal.

The annual ranking is the result of an evaluation of the year-over-year growth of privately held companies in Orange County, CA. Sonendo reported two-year revenue growth of 814% to $38.4 million for the year ending June 30, 2019, placing them first in the $10-100M category.

"We are honored to achieve this designation for the second year in a row- it's an exciting time to be part of Sonendo as we continue to collaborate in partnership with the endodontist and advocate for saving more teeth for more patients," said Bjarne Bergheim, President, and CEO.

About Sonendo

Sonendo, Inc. is a privately-held company developing innovative technologies to transform dentistry by Saving Teeth Through Sound Science®. The GentleWave® System shows significant improvements in clinical efficacy and practice efficiency when compared to standard root canal treatment.1,2, 3 Sonendo is the parent company of TDO™ Software, the developer of the most widely used endodontic practice management software in the world, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO software seamlessly integrates practice management, imaging, social media, referral reporting, CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

1Sigurdsson A et al. (2016) J Endod. 42:1040-48. 2Molina B et al. (2015) J Endod. 41:1701-05. 3Trope M et al. (1999) J Endod. 25:345–50.

