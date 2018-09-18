Sonendo® Named Fastest Growing Mid-Size Private Company in Orange County

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonendo®, the manufacturer of the GentleWave System®, an alternative for patients who want to save their teeth but don't want a standard root canal treatment, today announced that they had been named by the Orange County Business Journal as the fastest growing company in the mid-size category.

Sonendo reported a 2,083% growth rate for the twenty-four months ending June 30, 2018, placing them #1 in the $10-100M category. "The rate of market adoption over the last couple of years is, in part, a reflection of what can be accomplished when a unique technology meets the needs of an underserved market," said Chris Rabbitt, Chief Commercial Officer.

Sonendo attributes its success to several factors, which includes putting patients first and attracting top talent. "We are thrilled to be named the fastest growing company in this category, thanks to our customers and the hard work of our Sonendo team," said President and CEO, Bjarne Bergheim. "We are committed to improving patient care and are actively searching for exceptional talent to join us as we continue the rapid growth we are experiencing. All Ahead Full!"

About Sonendo

Sonendo, Inc. is a privately-held, venture-backed company developing innovative and disruptive technologies to transform dentistry by Saving Teeth Through Sound Science®. The first commercially available product from Sonendo, the GentleWave System, available in the US, shows significant improvements in clinical efficacy and treatment efficiency when compared to standard root canal techniques.1,2

1Sigurdsson A et al. (2016) J Endod. 42:1040-48. 2Molina B et al. (2015) J Endod. 41:1701-05.

