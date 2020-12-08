Sonendo® Reaches 500,000 Patients Treated Milestone with the GentleWave® Procedure

Sonendo's GentleWave System ushers in the next evolution in endodontic technology that is transforming a rapidly growing number of practices across North America. The GentleWave System uses patented, novel technology to deliver more thorough cleaning and disinfection to the entire root canal system —even in the microscopic places where bacteria can hide—and leaves more of the tooth structure intact 1,2 .

Most GentleWave Procedures can be performed in one visit3 and in general, patients find the procedure to be comfortable and report minimal to no pain after the procedure4. Additionally, the System releases virtually no aerosolized material into the air during normal use5, which potentially reduces the threat of spread of airborne infection – such as COVID-19 – to patients, clinicians, and their staff. Procedure instruments for the GentleWave System also come pre-sterilized and are single use, hence minimize the risk of exposure from one patient to the next.

Bjarne Bergheim, Sonendo's President & CEO, reflected on the significance of this milestone. "We are grateful to the many clinicians and their staff who have supported us on this journey that has now positively impacted the lives of more than 500,000 patients.

Our innovation is always centered around the patient and it is very humbling to see the strong adoption. This landmark achievement underscores the market demand for GentleWave Procedures and further demonstrates our commitment to partner with endodontists to advance and elevate patient care.

We are also very thankful to all the employees and their families who remain steadfast in their commitment to making a difference in the lives of people and helped us reach this milestone."

Patients interested in learning more about the GentleWave Procedure, the alternative to traditional root canal treatment, or to find providers can visit www.GentleWave.com.

ABOUT SONENDO

Sonendo, Inc. is a privately held company developing innovative technologies to transform dentistry by Saving Teeth Through Sound Science®. The GentleWave System shows significant improvements in clinical efficacy and practice efficiency when compared to standard root canal treatment6,7,8. Sonendo is the parent company of TDO® Software, the developer of the most widely used endodontic practice management software in the world, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO software seamlessly integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting, CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

For more information about Sonendo visit www.sonendo.com. For information about TDO visit www.tdo4endo.com

REFERENCES

