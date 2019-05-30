Sonendo® Sponsors AAE "Save Your Tooth Month"

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonendo announced today the successful conclusion of their sponsorship of the American Association of Endodontists (AAE) Save Your Tooth Month.

The American Association of Endodontists (AAE) declared the month of May as Save Your Tooth Month—an entire month dedicated to saving teeth through endodontic therapy. Sonendo® sponsored this initiative to recognize the vital work endodontists perform every day to preserve their patients' natural teeth—and the value this brings to the lives of their patients.

Sonendo President and CEO, Bjarne Bergheim welcomed the opportunity to sponsor this monthlong AAE campaign in support of endodontists stating, "Sonendo's mission is Saving Teeth Through Sound Science®. And our mission is reflected in the development of the GentleWave® Procedure - to help endodontists save teeth for patients in need of root canal therapy. Sonendo believes developing technologies to better clean and disinfect root canal systems while preserving precious tooth structure is essential for improving patient care, clinical outcomes, and ultimately saving more teeth." He went on to say, "We enjoyed doing our part during this campaign to acknowledge the significance of the endodontist, and making sure the value in keeping your natural teeth is widely communicated—to spread awareness that saving your tooth whenever possible is always the best option."

During Save Your Tooth Month, the AAE and Sonendo teamed up to communicate why natural teeth should be treasured and to celebrate the specialists who save teeth every day. Patients were invited to share their root canal success stories to help spread awareness about the importance of securing a specialist to save their natural teeth. Consumers considering root canal therapy can learn more about what patients say about the GentleWave Procedure and find an endodontist who offers the GentleWave Procedure in their area at GentleWave.com.

About Sonendo

Sonendo, Inc. is a privately-held company developing innovative technologies to transform dentistry by Saving Teeth Through Sound Science®. The GentleWave® System shows significant improvements in clinical efficacy and practice efficiency when compared to standard root canal treatment.1,2, 3 Sonendo is the parent company of TDO™ Software, the developer of the most widely used endodontic practice management software in the world, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO software seamlessly integrates practice management, imaging, social media, referral reporting, CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

1Sigurdsson A et al. (2016) J Endod. 42:1040-48. 2Molina B et al. (2015) J Endod. 41:1701-05. 3Trope M et al. (1999) J Endod. 25:345–50.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations and information currently available to management. All statements that address events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including without limitation our expectations on the timing and progress of research and development activities. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they speak only as of the date when made. Sonendo does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, developments, or events could differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Bob Guyatt

Vice President of Marketing

949.766.3636

SOURCE Sonendo

Related Links

http://www.sonendo.com

