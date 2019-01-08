Sonendo® to Present at Oppenheimer's 29th Annual Healthcare Conference

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonendo, a market-leading dental technology company, and developer of the GentleWave® System, announced today that the company will be participating in the upcoming Oppenheimer's 29th Annual Healthcare Conference on March 19-20th in New York City.

President and CEO, Bjarne Bergheim, is scheduled to present an update on the noteworthy U.S. market adoption of the GentleWave® Procedure and progress of Sonendo's business growth strategy on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 1:00 pm EDT.

About Sonendo

Sonendo, Inc. is a privately-held company developing innovative technology to transform dentistry by Saving Teeth Through Sound Science®. The first commercially available product from Sonendo, the GentleWave® System shows significant improvements in clinical efficacy and procedure efficiency when compared to standard root canal treatment.1,2,3

